Thousands of military and veterans' COVID-19 vaccinations aren't in Washington state data, hindering pandemic response
Due to a bureaucratic lapse, as well as legal and technical challenges, thousands of shots from two significant federal health care providers — the Defense Department and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs — have not been counted in official Washington state vaccination statistics.
That gap complicates the state's response to the pandemic, and is artificially lowering the vaccination rate. Public health officials use the rates to target under-vaccinated communities with campaigns to overcome vaccine hesitancy.
The statistics took on more significance this week, as King County’s top public health official “strongly urged” everyone to continue wearing masks in public areas indoors, until 70% or more of residents age 16 and older are fully vaccinated. Other counties may adopt similar guidelines.
“We would very much like to have vaccination data info from the VA and Department of Defense, like all other vaccine providers in WA State are required to report,” Dr. Jeff Duchin, the King County health officer, said in an emailed statement, “so we can fully understand vaccine coverage rates and potential disparities across our communities.”
People with weakened immune systems may be left behind in COVID-19 vaccine euphoria
As more people shed their masks, confident that they are protected by COVID-19 vaccines, some folks are being left behind in the rush back to normal life. People with immune systems compromised by cancer treatment, organ transplants and drugs for chronic immune disorders, may not respond well to the shots.
That means they still need to take precautions. They’re also relying on the rest of us to get vaccinated in order to reach the elusive goal of herd immunity — which means vaccination levels are high enough to shield the most vulnerable from exposure and infection.
If you’re among the nearly 10 million people in the U.S. who might fall into this category, we’d love to hear from you. Please share a few details about how you’re coping, along with contact information if you’re willing to be included in a story.
You can use the form below or email sdoughton@seattletimes.com.