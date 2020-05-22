By

The actual death toll in Washington state could be two to three times higher than the current tally, health officials said Thursday, because of deaths from respiratory symptoms not recognized as COVID-19 early in the year. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, at least 1,044 deaths in the state have been people known to have the disease.

Meanwhile, the state continues to tiptoe out of isolation, declaring three more counties eligible to apply to speed up their reopening under Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-part recovery plan. Republican legislative leaders, many of whom have grown increasingly critical of the slow reopening, are calling on Inslee to convene a special legislative session to work on budget and other issues.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday.

Summer isn’t canceled

There is plenty to do during a visit to Lake Chelan, such as cruising in a kayak, while local businesses begin to reopen from coronavirus lockdown. There are also now two ferries available to reach the tiny town of Stehekin. (Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times)
It's not time to get up and travel yet. But when it is, this will likely be the summer to stay close to home and "rediscover your own state." Here's what staycations and travel will look like in the Pacific Northwest when restrictions start to ease.

If you're thinking about a road trip anytime soon, health and travel experts have advice for you.

When can you get a haircut, go to the gym, eat at a restaurant and more?

The answers depend on which county you call home.

As businesses begin to reopen in Washington, here's a breakdown of the timing and social-distancing measures you can expect. Stay safe with these tips for going out again.

And what will it be like when we all re-emerge? Our reporters have been taking deeper looks at how life in the Seattle area will be different.

Retail shopping is one of several activities that can resume in Phase 2 of Washington’s plan to reopen. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
Catch up on the past 24 hours

"Hundreds of millions of dollars" have vanished in the vast fraud scheme hitting Washington's unemployment system, and that may mean even longer delays for thousands of jobless workers who are still waiting for benefits. Know what to do if the scammers use your name.

Washington’s actual coronavirus death toll may be far higher than the official tally, health officials say.

“It is time for the legislative branch to intervene.” Washington's Republican leaders, increasingly critical of Gov. Jay Inslee’s steps to gradually reopen the economy, are calling for a special legislative session.

Seattle researchers are building a "biobank" of patients’ blood as they try to speed toward a vaccine and unlock the mystery of why COVID-19 hits some harder than others. The research has already turned up promising leads.

Lab technician Leslie Lazar Thorn puts on PPE before processing blood samples from patients who are ill with COVID-19. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
The CDC has quietly revised its web page about how the virus spreads. Among the newly emphasized guidance: It "does not spread easily" from contaminated surfaces. And more evidence is emerging on why the coronavirus is so much worse than the flu.

When will coronavirus-related jobless benefits be phased out? Republicans are shaping plans to urge Americans back to work, and this is setting up quite a fight in Congress.

Seattle police want your help identifying a man who attacked and spat on an Asian couple, blaming them for the pandemic. Officers have released a video.

A coughing, spitting Florida man has been indicted on a federal terrorism charge, accused of perpetrating a biological weapon hoax by threatening to spread the coronavirus to police officers who were arresting him.

President Donald Trump briefly wore a mask as he toured a Ford plant but whipped it off for the public part of his visit yesterday, despite warnings from top officials in Michigan.

Is it safe for your kid to attend summer camp? It depends. The CDC and camp associations are sharing guidance on this.

