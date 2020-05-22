The actual death toll in Washington state could be two to three times higher than the current tally, health officials said Thursday, because of deaths from respiratory symptoms not recognized as COVID-19 early in the year. As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, at least 1,044 deaths in the state have been people known to have the disease.

Meanwhile, the state continues to tiptoe out of isolation, declaring three more counties eligible to apply to speed up their reopening under Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-part recovery plan. Republican legislative leaders, many of whom have grown increasingly critical of the slow reopening, are calling on Inslee to convene a special legislative session to work on budget and other issues.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday.