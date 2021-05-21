Though mask requirements have been a source of confusion for people locally and nationwide in the past week, King County’s health officer gave clearer guidance on mask requirements Thursday, saying that — vaccinated or not — most everyone should wear a mask when indoors and in a public space. He added that last week’s federal pronouncement that vaccinated people need not mask up indoors was poorly planned and “counterproductive.”
Alabama city throws ‘Tardy Gras’ parade as pandemic ebbs
MOBILE, Ala. — With both COVID-19 hospitalizations and vaccinations ebbing, Alabama’s port city is putting on a Mardi Gras-style parade that will feel at least a little like the Carnival celebrations that were canceled earlier this year because of the pandemic.
Plastic beads and other trinkets will fly as nearly 30 floats from Mardi Gras groups snake through downtown Mobile on Friday night with high school marching bands, squeals and blaring speakers providing a soundtrack for the party, which coincides with a ship commissioning. Tens of thousands of spectators are expected.
It’s definitely not a Mardi Gras parade: Those can only be held during Mardi Gras, the period before Lent. But it will feel a lot like one, which is a big part of the goal after months of lockdowns, illness, deaths and face masks. Call it Tardy Gras, perhaps.
Wait, wait, keep that mask on if you live in King County. The top health officer there, calling the CDC's new guidance “counterproductive,” has issued a new directive on covering up indoors — whether you're vaccinated or not — until the county hits a key threshold. The exception: It's OK to unmask if a business uses an approved method to check everyone's vaccine status.
A highly contagious virus originating far from America’s shores triggers deadly and fast-spreading outbreaks. Shots are available, but a divided public agonizes over getting jabbed. No, we're not talking about the coronavirus. Old records are shedding light on a 1700s pestilence with uncanny parallels to our pandemic.