Though mask requirements have been a source of confusion for people locally and nationwide in the past week, King County’s health officer gave clearer guidance on mask requirements Thursday, saying that — vaccinated or not — most everyone should wear a mask when indoors and in a public space. He added that last week’s federal pronouncement that vaccinated people need not mask up indoors was poorly planned and “counterproductive.”

The state Department of Health continues its targeted approach to vaccinate harder-to-reach populations, and on Thursday announced it would close two mass-vaccination sites next week, instead expanding the state’s mobile clinics.

