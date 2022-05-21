The U.S. has reached the grim milestone of 1 million lives lost to COVID-19. A New York Times data analysis found that about 20% of the people who died left behind parents and stepparents, about 75% left sons or daughters and over 60% left grandchildren.

A different study looking to measure the immense losses families faced under the pandemic estimated that as many as 200,000 U.S. children under 18 lost a parent to COVID.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization approved the emergency use of China’s CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine, which proved to be about 92% effective in preventing severe cases and 64% effective in preventing symptoms.

