The latest type of business allowed to reopen in some parts of Washington: small-group fitness classes, which will have to follow guidance issued Tuesday night by Gov. Jay Inslee. Schools, restaurants and movie theaters are all trying to plan for what things might be like after they reopen.

As leaders from all 5o states take steps to restart their economies, a leaked recording of a call on that subject with a senior White House staffer has raised alarms among health experts.

Meanwhile, in China, doctors are seeing the coronavirus manifest differently among patients in its new cluster of cases in the northeast region, suggesting that the pathogen may be changing in unknown ways and complicating efforts to stamp it out.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.