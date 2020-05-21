The latest type of business allowed to reopen in
some parts of Washington: small-group fitness classes, which will have to follow guidance issued Tuesday night by Gov. Jay Inslee. Schools, restaurants and movie theaters are all trying to plan for what things might be like after they reopen.
As
leaders from all 5o states take steps to restart their economies, a leaked recording of a call on that subject with a senior White House staffer has raised alarms among health experts.
Meanwhile, in China, doctors are seeing the coronavirus manifest differently among patients in its new cluster of cases in the northeast region, suggesting that
the pathogen may be changing in unknown ways and complicating efforts to stamp it out.
Throughout Thursday, on this page, we'll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
6:59 am Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to stay home
—Kris Higginson
6:40 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
School "as usual" is looking unlikely next fall in Washington without mass distribution of a vaccine, or a drastic change in coronavirus transmission rates. Officials are considering at least seven options for schooling.
A summer without Seafair: Organizers have canceled their major events this year, including hydro races, the Torchlight Parade, Fourth of July celebration and more.
Washington contact tracers are trained, ready and making hundreds of calls to help track and slow the spread of the coronavirus. Here's how this is working in our state as tracers nationwide play many roles: interrogator, nurse, confidant.
Small-group fitness classes can resume, with plenty of caveats, in counties that are in the second phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan.
A class works out in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood. Small fitness classes will have to practice proper hygiene, sanitation and social distancing to stay open under Gov. Jay Inslee’s phased-in coronavirus reopening plan. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
What will Seattle restaurants look like when they reopen? Owners are talking about the different ways they hope to keep everyone safe and still preserve the magic.
What about movie theaters? Those won't be the same either, raising the question of how many of us will even want to go back.
Landlords are throwing cold coffee on Starbucks' request for rent breaks. "I am highly disappointed, disgusted and angry," one property owner fired back.
Hawaii is not messing around when it comes to enforcing tourist quarantines, scofflaws are learning the hard way. All 50 states are reopening in some form, but at what cost? It's like walking a tightrope, blindfolded.
President Donald Trump will visit a Ford plant in Michigan today, and the state's attorney general is begging him to wear a mask for the first time in public.
When (and if) office workers finally go back, the coronavirus won't be the only health hazard. Yuck.
A digitally colorized scanning electron microscopic (SEM) image provided by Janice Haney Carr/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Legionella pneumophila, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ Disease. Stagnant plumbing systems in emptied commercial buildings could put returning employees at risk of Legionnaire’s and other illnesses. (Janice Haney Carr/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via The New York Times) — FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. —
—Kris Higginson