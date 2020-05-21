Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.
‘A whole other layer of trauma’ for those who work with homeless people
As Seattle-area homeless services have shut down and shelters have stopped taking new clients to comply with physical-distancing rules, front-line workers have been witnessing suffering that they're unable to ease.
That's taking an overwhelming toll on the workers themselves.
"When crisis hits … all of these broken systems get amplified and you get to see all of it," says YouthCare's Semone Andu.
School "as usual" is looking unlikely next fall in Washington without mass distribution of a vaccine, or a drastic change in coronavirus transmission rates. Officials are considering at least seven options for schooling.