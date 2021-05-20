We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here, to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
EU signs new deal with Pfizer-BioNTech, Hungary opts out
The European Union’s executive arm on Thursday finalized a third vaccine contract with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 shot to share between the bloc’s countries except for Hungary, which opted out of the deal.
The European commission said the contract, which was agreed to on behalf of all 27 EU countries earlier this month, will allow the purchase of 900 million doses of the current shots and a serum adapted to the virus’ variants, with an option to purchase an extra 900 million shots.
Although EU nations agreed to keep on with their strategy of buying doses collectively, Hungary decided not to be part of the new purchase agreement that followed previous agreements with the two companies for 600 million shots.
Prince William receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Prince William said Thursday he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britain’s National Health Service expands its inoculation program to younger people.
William, 38, received his shot at London’s Science Museum, one of the large-scale vaccination centers opened around the country. A photo of the prince receiving his shot was posted on his social media account.
“On Tuesday, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,’’ he wrote. “To all those working on the vaccine rollout — thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”
Pints for pokes, vinos for vaccines: Washington state breweries and wineries are joining the crush of vaccine incentive programs, with some hosting pop-up clinics and others providing free drinks. Several restaurants are getting into the act, too.
For one family, the real nightmare began eight weeks after COVID-19 hit. The long-haul symptoms that have stricken many adults are now hitting kids, plunging families into a terrifying maze of symptoms that come and go with no knowable end.