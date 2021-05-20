By
 

Tension over conflicting mask guidelines continues throughout the country, hitting the House chamber this week as Republicans rebelled against the requirement that they wear masks on the House floor.

In Washington, state health officials haven’t yet offered much clarity since new federal guidance was announced last week, and instead are advising residents to respect each other, avoid shaming people who want to keep their masks and not to game the system amid this moment of transition. Further guidelines should be released by the end of the week, state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, many Seattle businesses are keeping their mask requirements in place until they’ve been given more guidance.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here, to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

EU signs new deal with Pfizer-BioNTech, Hungary opts out

 

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, a sign is pasted into an upper window at Pfizer manufacturing center in Puurs, Belgium. The European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology, Saturday, May 8, 2021 by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023. The new contract, which has the backing of the EU member states, will entail not only the production of the vaccines, but also making sure that all the essential components should be sourced from the EU. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, a sign is pasted into an upper window at Pfizer manufacturing center in Puurs, Belgium. The European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology, Saturday, May 8, 2021 by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023. The new contract, which has the backing of the EU member states, will entail not only the production of the vaccines, but also making sure that all the essential components should be sourced from the EU. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

The European Union’s executive arm on Thursday finalized a third vaccine contract with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 shot to share between the bloc’s countries except for Hungary, which opted out of the deal.

The European commission said the contract, which was agreed to on behalf of all 27 EU countries earlier this month, will allow the purchase of 900 million doses of the current shots and a serum adapted to the virus’ variants, with an option to purchase an extra 900 million shots.

Although EU nations agreed to keep on with their strategy of buying doses collectively, Hungary decided not to be part of the new purchase agreement that followed previous agreements with the two companies for 600 million shots.

Read the story here.

—Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press
Advertising

Prince William receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

In this picture tweeted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Britain’s Prince William receives his coronavirus vaccine in London, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Kensington Palace via AP)
In this picture tweeted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Britain’s Prince William receives his coronavirus vaccine in London, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Kensington Palace via AP)

Prince William said Thursday he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britain’s National Health Service expands its inoculation program to younger people.

William, 38, received his shot at London’s Science Museum, one of the large-scale vaccination centers opened around the country. A photo of the prince receiving his shot was posted on his social media account.

“On Tuesday, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,’’ he wrote. “To all those working on the vaccine rollout — thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Pints for pokes, vinos for vaccines: Washington state breweries and wineries are joining the crush of vaccine incentive programs, with some hosting pop-up clinics and others providing free drinks. Several restaurants are getting into the act, too.

Where you do and don't need mask up in the Seattle area: The shifting guidance has many stores and other businesses keeping everyone's faces covered, although some of the region's biggest names have lifted restrictions. Clearer guidelines are coming this week, but meanwhile, state officials say, "respect the rules of the room you're in" and don't go shaming people.

For one family, the real nightmare began eight weeks after COVID-19 hit. The long-haul symptoms that have stricken many adults are now hitting kids, plunging families into a terrifying maze of symptoms that come and go with no knowable end.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories