Tension over conflicting mask guidelines continues throughout the country, hitting the House chamber this week as Republicans rebelled against the requirement that they wear masks on the House floor.

In Washington, state health officials haven’t yet offered much clarity since new federal guidance was announced last week, and instead are advising residents to respect each other, avoid shaming people who want to keep their masks and not to game the system amid this moment of transition. Further guidelines should be released by the end of the week, state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, many Seattle businesses are keeping their mask requirements in place until they’ve been given more guidance.

Pints for pokes, vinos for vaccines: Washington state breweries and wineries are joining the crush of vaccine incentive programs, with some hosting pop-up clinics and others providing free drinks. Several restaurants are getting into the act, too.

Where you do and don't need mask up in the Seattle area: The shifting guidance has many stores and other businesses keeping everyone's faces covered, although some of the region's biggest names have lifted restrictions. Clearer guidelines are coming this week, but meanwhile, state officials say, "respect the rules of the room you're in" and don't go shaming people.

For one family, the real nightmare began eight weeks after COVID-19 hit. The long-haul symptoms that have stricken many adults are now hitting kids, plunging families into a terrifying maze of symptoms that come and go with no knowable end.

—Kris Higginson
