Tension over conflicting mask guidelines continues throughout the country, hitting the House chamber this week as Republicans rebelled against the requirement that they wear masks on the House floor.

In Washington, state health officials haven’t yet offered much clarity since new federal guidance was announced last week, and instead are advising residents to respect each other, avoid shaming people who want to keep their masks and not to game the system amid this moment of transition. Further guidelines should be released by the end of the week, state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, many Seattle businesses are keeping their mask requirements in place until they’ve been given more guidance.

