Some patients who completed the treatment of the anti-COVID drug Paxlovid reported returning symptoms or positive tests, prompting health officials to urge individuals who become infectious once again to be cautious.

Meanwhile, advisers to the U.S. government on Thursday said kids ages 5 to 11 should get a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention quickly adopted the panel’s recommendation, opening a third COVID-19 shot to healthy elementary-age kids — just like what is already recommended for everybody 12 and older. Here are a few ways to locate a vaccine for young children.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.