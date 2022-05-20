Some patients who completed the treatment of the anti-COVID drug Paxlovid reported returning symptoms or positive tests, prompting health officials to urge individuals who become infectious once again to be cautious.
G7 agree pact to better prepare for future pandemics
The Group of Seven wealthy democracies announced plans Friday to strengthen epidemiological early-warning systems to detect infectious diseases with pandemic potential following the emergence of the coronavirus more than two years ago.
Germany’s health minister, who hosted a two-day meeting of his G-7 counterparts in Berlin this week, said an existing World Health Organization office in Berlin would be used to gather and analyze data more quickly.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the G-7 also wants to increase compulsory contributions to WHO by 50% in the long term to ensure the U.N. agency can perform fulfill its global leadership role.
The ministers who met in the Germany capital separately agreed to provide more support for developing new antibiotics that could be used to treat people infected with resistant strains of bacteria, which kill millions of patients each year.
Boston reports ‘significant increase’ in COVID cases, hospitalizations; Massachusetts lists nearly 5,000 cases
Boston health officials on Thursday reported a “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations amid the omicron subvariant wave, as nearly 5,000 new virus cases were recorded across the state.
The 4,957 daily virus cases in Massachusetts was down from 5,576 reported cases last Thursday, but testing dropped 19.5% from last week.
The omicron BA.2 variant has been spreading across the region, along with the subvariant BA.2.12.1 gaining steam in New England.
The state’s daily average positive test rate has been climbing in recent weeks. The average positive test rate is now 9.35%, way up from 1.6% two months ago.