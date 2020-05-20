Ten more Washington counties could start reopening more quickly if they meet newly expanded criteria announced Tuesday by Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his four-part plan.

In counties that aren’t eligible, some businesses have come back anyway. A Snohomish barbershop, for example, has refused to stop seeing customers. In Pierce and Snohomish counties, which have both continued to report new COVID-19 cases, two gyms that had been keeping their doors open despite state orders agreed to close after the state attorney general sued them.

As stay-home orders stretch on, some researchers and officials wonder: Could the pandemic reset society?

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.

Advertising