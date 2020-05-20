Ten more Washington counties could start reopening more quickly if they meet newly expanded criteria announced Tuesday by Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his four-part plan.
In counties that aren’t eligible, some businesses have come back anyway. A Snohomish barbershop, for example, has refused to stop seeing customers. In Pierce and Snohomish counties, which have both continued to report new COVID-19 cases, two gyms that had been keeping their doors open despite state orders agreed to close after the state attorney general sued them.
As stay-home orders stretch on, some researchers and officials wonder: Could the pandemic reset society?
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.
Live updates:
China’s new outbreak indicates the virus could be changing
China's doctors are seeing the coronavirus manifest differently among patients in its new cluster of cases in the northeast region, compared to the original outbreak in Wuhan, suggesting that the pathogen may be changing in unknown ways and complicating efforts to stamp it out.
Patients in the northern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang appear to carry the virus for a longer period of time and take longer to test negative, Qiu Haibo, one of China’s top critical care doctors, told state television on Tuesday.
Patients in the northeast also appear to be taking longer than the one to two weeks observed in Wuhan to develop symptoms after infection, and this delayed onset is making it harder for authorities to catch cases before they spread, said Qiu, who is now in the northern region treating patients.
“The longer period during which infected patients show no symptoms has created clusters of family infections,” said Qiu, who was earlier sent to Wuhan to help in the original outbreak. Some 46 cases have been reported over the past two weeks spread across three cities — Shulan, Jilin city and Shengyang — in two provinces. The resurgence of infection has sparked renewed lockdown measures over a region of 100 million people.
Scientists still do not fully understand if the virus is changing in significant ways, and the differences Chinese doctors are seeing could be due to the fact that they’re able to observe patients more thoroughly and from an earlier stage than in Wuhan.
Read the story here.
Accidental poisonings from cleaning agents keep rising
The Washington Poison Center is reporting a continued uptick in the number of accidental exposures to household cleaning products such as bleach, rubbing alcohol, and hand sanitizer — many of which may be attributed to COVID-19 transmission concerns and precautions.
In a statement Wednesday, the poison center said it used a new data dashboard to compare telephone helpline data from the first 118 days of 2019 with the same time period in 2020, and found that this year:
- Hand sanitizer exposures in children ages 12 and under increased 52%.
- Exposures from misuse of household cleaning products, bleach and rubbing alcohol increased 53%.
- Total suspected suicide cases (from all substances) increased 10%.
The center said 87% of patients exposed to hand sanitizer, household cleaning products, bleach and rubbing alcohol were managed at home by its health care professionals. Keeping patients out of emergency departments saved $2,689,500, it said.
“We appreciate the confidence that the public and health care providers place in us by calling when potentially toxic exposures and overdoses occur,” says Dr. Erica Liebelt, executive and medical director of the Washington Poison Center. “By calling us, we are able to compile data, analyze trends, and provide relevant, timely education to communities and public health partners on emerging risks and prevention strategies.”
To prevent poisoning when cleaning or sanitizing:
- Wear gloves, and open windows and doors for ventilation.
- Do not mix cleaning products, as mixing can create hazardous gases.
- Do not use cleaning products on food.
- Store cleaners, household chemicals, hand sanitizer and other potentially harmful substances in their original containers, up high and out of reach of children.
- Supervise children when using hand sanitizer to prevent ingestion and eye exposures.
- Wash masks with soap and water. Never soak or spray masks with bleach, disinfectants or other cleaning chemicals.
If you or your loved ones are feeling stressed, anxious, depressed or fearful, ask for help. Extensive resources are listed on the Washington State Coronavirus Response website. Call the Poison Helpline (800-222-1222) for help with any questions or poison emergencies.
Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to stay home
Tired of hitting the same favorite restaurants for take-out? Ready to expand your horizons? We've been updating our interactive list of take-out options, which are searchable by neighborhood.
The explosion in online fitness classes is giving folks a way to ease in comfortably, without anyone watching. Here are some worth checking out.
Coronavirus closed climbing gyms, so these rock climbers built their own indoor wall at home.
Here's help
Wash that mask "routinely," the CDC says. But what does that mean? Infectious-disease experts explain how, and how often, to do it. And here's a visual guide to wearing your mask properly.
Food Lifeline is passing out thousands of emergency food boxes this week throughout the Seattle area. Here's when and where.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
This barber shop is defying the stay-home order — and customers are lining up. The owner of Stag Barber & Styling in Snohomish has been hit with a flurry of official actions and threats, but the "open" light stays on and the chairs are full of supportive customers. Meanwhile, two local gyms that defied the stay-home order have agreed to close after getting sued. Oh, and here's what happened when hair salons came back — with an official blessing — in the world capital of coiffuring.
More Washington counties could be allowed to accelerate their reopening under new guidelines from Gov. Jay Inslee, greatly expanding the number of businesses that can operate. Here's a county-by-county look at what's allowed.
Worry is sweeping the globe as coronavirus infections spike in some countries, including Russia, India, South Africa and Mexico. This map tracks the pandemic's spread across Washington state and the world.
Seattle schools are offering summer school to all students starting in July. Registration starts soon for the online program.
Seattle landlords must offer payment plans to tenants who don't pay rent during the coronavirus emergency and for six months afterward, under a bill signed by the mayor yesterday. Here's how it will work.
China’s new outbreak signals the virus could be changing. A doctor in a northeastern hot spot who also worked in Wuhan is describing key differences in how it's showing up.
We’re not all in this together. As many Seattleites are told to keep logging on from the safety of home, workers in Yakima are being shouted back to the front lines in the midst of the West Coast's worst outbreak. It's a study in how the pandemic is widening class divides, columnist Danny Westneat writes.
Weekly home sales are zipping back to nearly last year’s level, our daily coronavirus economy chart shows.
Pier 1 is going out of business and closing all 540 stores, including nine in Washington. But first, it's reopening them.
Will college football players see anybody when they look up into the stands this fall? UW and WSU are preparing for all options when it comes to fan attendance. (Except, perhaps, the crazy sex-doll option that got a South Korean soccer club in hot water.)
Coronavirus resources
- What to do if you're sick: Call your doctor and stay home
- How to properly wear a face mask to slow spread of coronavirus
- What to expect as Washington doctors, dentists reopen
- Study shows coronavirus droplets linger after someone talks
- Tips for cleaning, disinfecting your home and your phone
- Sign up for breaking news alerts
- More on coronavirus »
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, May 19: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation
- Inslee announces guidelines that could allow 10 more counties to reopen under coronavirus recovery plan
- 2 gyms that had defied coronavirus stay-home order close their doors after state attorney general sues
- See the traffic patterns before and during Washington's coronavirus stay-home order
- Fishing boat returns with tons of tuna, but there's no restaurant market — so they're selling to the public VIEW