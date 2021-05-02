Seattle’s May Day March on Saturday showed the annual event’s usual sense of spirit in fighting for immigrant and worker rights, but also the peculiar, painful moment of a pandemic that has affected every aspect of life. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impact on essential workers, attendees marched for the rights of the most vulnerable workers.

May Day events were mostly peaceful, but the Seattle Police Department said it arrested 14 people — most on Capitol Hill — for investigation of crimes including obstruction, property destruction and assault.

Throughout the state, fully vaccinated residents in long-term care facilities will return to a sense of normalcy, following Gov. Jay Inslee’s guidance Friday. Residents can now meet with one another and participate in group activities without masks.

Meanwhile, King County is likely to return to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan soon, said a health department official Friday. Should an assessment take place on Monday, changes including a reduction from 50% to 25% in indoor capacity for bars, restaurants, retail stores and gyms would take effect Friday.

The state Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,653 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

