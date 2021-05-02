Seattle’s May Day March on Saturday showed the annual event’s usual sense of spirit in fighting for immigrant and worker rights, but also the peculiar, painful moment of a pandemic that has affected every aspect of life. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impact on essential workers, attendees marched for the rights of the most vulnerable workers.
May Day events were mostly peaceful, but the Seattle Police Department said it arrested 14 people — most on Capitol Hill — for investigation of crimes including obstruction, property destruction and assault.
Throughout the state, fully vaccinated residents in long-term care facilities will return to a sense of normalcy, following Gov. Jay Inslee’s guidance Friday. Residents can now meet with one another and participate in group activities without masks.
Meanwhile, King County is likely to return to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan soon, said a health department official Friday. Should an assessment take place on Monday, changes including a reduction from 50% to 25% in indoor capacity for bars, restaurants, retail stores and gyms would take effect Friday.
With 600 Pfizer doses about to expire, Snohomish County officials urge residents to make a Sunday appointment
About 600 soon-to-expire doses of Pfizer vaccine are available Sunday at the Ash Way Park & Ride vaccination clinic in Lynnwood for anyone 16 and older, and health officials are urging residents who haven’t yet received a shot to come by to prevent vaccine waste.
The vaccine clinic is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and it offers both drive-thru and walk-up appointments, according to the Snohomish Health District. Residents are encouraged to register online, but on-site registration is also available.
The political vaccine divide in Washington state is widening — and COVID rushes in
In the old gold-mining town of Republic, out in northeastern Washington, they’ve tried it all to get people to vaccinate for the coronavirus. From running radio spots to mailing reminders in utility bills to outreach in the churches.
Celebrities are endorsing COVID vaccines. Does it help?
Pelé, Dolly Parton and the Dalai Lama have little in common apart from this: Over a few days in March, they became the latest celebrity case studies for the health benefits of COVID-19 vaccines.
“I just want to say to all of you cowards out there: Don’t be such a chicken squat,” Parton, 75, said in a video that she posted on Twitter after receiving a vaccine in Tennessee. “Get out there and get your shot.”
But do the star-studded endorsements really work? Not necessarily.
Epidemiologists say there are plenty of caveats and potential pitfalls — and little scientific evidence to prove that the endorsements actually boost vaccine uptake.
Global Virus Cases Reach New Peak, Driven by India and South America
Worldwide, the number of new coronavirus cases has more than doubled in two months. For the past two weeks, new global cases have exceeded their previous high point in early January.
The increase in cases is largely being driven by the uncontrolled outbreak in India, where more than 3,000 people are now dying every day — and analysts say this grim number may be undercounted.
The surge has left Indian hospitals overwhelmed.
Another region seeing a surge is South America, where early research has indicated that the P.1 variant, first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus late last year, might be more transmissible and more deadly than earlier forms of the virus.
Uruguay, currently experiencing the world’s highest cases per capita, is adding almost 3,000 cases per day — a staggering number in a country of just 3.5 million people.
In addition to Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Peru, Argentina and Colombia all rank among the top 20 nations in the world for COVID deaths per capita as of Thursday.