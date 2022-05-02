As public masking mandates end, experts say it’s important to make long-term changes to prevent future outbreaks.

Take the Skagit Valley Chorale, for example. In March 2020, two people died and more than 50 in the group were infected after experiencing one of the country’s first superspreader events at choir practice. Now the choir group filters indoor air and monitors the concentration of breath inside the room.

New variants and subvariants continue to develop apace. The newest is omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1, which is estimated to be about 25 percent more transmissible than the current dominant omicron variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The share of deaths among vaccinated people is rising, as protection from the vaccine declines and immunocompromised and elderly people come into contact with new, contagious strains of the disease.

