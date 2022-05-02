As public masking mandates end, experts say it’s important to make long-term changes to prevent future outbreaks.
Take the Skagit Valley Chorale, for example. In March 2020, two people died and more than 50 in the group were infected after experiencing one of the country’s first superspreader events at choir practice. Now the choir group filters indoor air and monitors the concentration of breath inside the room.
New variants and subvariants continue to develop apace. The newest is omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1, which is estimated to be about 25 percent more transmissible than the current dominant omicron variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The share of deaths among vaccinated people is rising, as protection from the vaccine declines and immunocompromised and elderly people come into contact with new, contagious strains of the disease.
Some people with agoraphobia struggle as pandemic wanes
As people start to venture out, Ashley Perkins might be struggling more than most. For years she had been living life relatively large despite her agoraphobia, until pandemic constraints shrank her world to the drive between work and home. “This is by far worse than even before I was diagnosed in 2008,” the 38-year-old pharmacist said.
The anxiety disorder, which affects about 1% of U.S. adults and is more common in women, is frequently associated with a fear of leaving the home. But the core issue often is an underlying panic disorder that can first flare in a place seemingly routine, such as the grocery store, said Sally Winston, a clinical psychologist and executive director of the Anxiety and Stress Disorders Institute of Maryland in Towson.
“Agoraphobia is the fear of having a panic attack in a place or situation in which you feel trapped or unable to get to safety,” Winston said. That first panic attack with its surge of adrenaline, rapid heartbeat and other symptoms can feel physically overwhelming, “like a traumatic catastrophe,” she said, and makes people retreat to a perceived safe space, often their home.
Agoraphobia can’t be diagnosed until someone has experienced at least six months of symptoms, severe enough to affect daily life. So, it’s too soon to know whether the ongoing pandemic has amplified rates of the anxiety disorder, mental health clinicians say. But some worry that months of limited exposure to the rigors of daily commutes, crowded malls and other activities might have seeded new cases, as well as worsened symptoms in those individuals already diagnosed.
Nine months into the pandemic, clinical psychologist Karen Cassiday started seeing patients who had been coping well with the disorder for a decade or longer. “They were saying, `I’m scared to drive. I’m scared to go into a big box store, or even go in a store where I can’t get out quickly. I’m afraid to go to the dentist or get my hair done,’ ” said Cassiday, who treats patients with anxiety disorders in the Chicago area.
“Or I had people calling and saying, ‘I just need to talk with you because I’m white knuckling my way through things that I could do before the pandemic.’ ” Also, she said: “People who never had agoraphobia were coming in, and they’ve got it.”