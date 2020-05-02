Meanwhile, researchers are working tirelessly to find a vaccine for the virus. U.S. regulators on Friday approved the first experimental drug shown to help fight COVID-19. The drug, remdesivir, shortens the time to recovery by 31%, a government-sponsored study showed.
Rep. Herrera Beutler calls for reopening of national wildlife refuges
U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, is asking the federal government to reopen national wildlife refuges to the public.
In a letter to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Regional Director Robyn Thorson, the congresswoman pointed to a recent decision from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to reopen state-run lands.
Inslee’s order, which applies to all sites operated by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife and state Department of Natural Resources, opens the land back up to visitors Tuesday. Herrera Beutler wrote in her letter that accessing federal nature reserves can boost physical and emotional health.
“During this challenging time, public lands can provide an excellent opportunity for families and residents to safely get out of the house and enjoy our region’s beautiful wildlife, which would be a significant boost to their emotional and physical health,” Herrera Beutler wrote in her letter.
Don't expect to get a haircut any time soon. Or go to a library or gym. In extending his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order through May 31, Gov. Jay Inslee also outlined a phased-in plan for how various businesses and other workplaces can reopen. The first phase is expected to begin May 4, with reopening of recreational fishing, car washes and other activities deemed safe. Other sectors could take several months to reopen.
Washington potato farmers have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic, as global sales of french fries plummet. Without a major reversal of demand, 1 billion pounds of Washington potatoes — 10 percent of last year’s $845 million crop — could remain piled up in warehouses later this summer as the new crop starts to be harvested.
A 'feminine' crisis? Columnist Danny Westneat says opinions about government response to the coronavirus expose an already giant gender gap in politics, with women much more likely to oppose a swift reopening of the economy than men. That split echoes a similar pattern when it comes to views of President Trump, who faces record lows in backing from women.
New modeling and data from a community testing program suggests confirmed cases of COVID-19 in King County are just the tip of the much larger iceberg. While there are about confirmed 6,300 cases in the county, the new analysis says about 46,000 people likely have been infected, or about 2% of county residents. The rate of infections in the county also shows some big racial disparities.
Amazon's decision to encourage engineers and other office staff to keep working from home until Oct. 2 is another blow for struggling merchants in downtown Seattle and Bellevue. The decision could signal a broader trend, with other businesses following suit and keeping employees away from central offices, even after they get clearance to re-open from Gov. Jay Inslee.
