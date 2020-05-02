Gov. Jay Inslee officially announced Friday that Washington’s stay-at-home order will be extended until May 31, as he and state officials try to keep the new coronavirus from roaring back. Here’s what his four-phase plan looks like for businesses and gatherings.

Although Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has warned against rushing to reopen local economies, Inslee’s announcement was met with some backlash. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Eyman joined some small-business owners in suing the governor in federal court Friday, contending the stay-home order has imposed “unacceptable tyranny.”

Meanwhile, researchers are working tirelessly to find a vaccine for the virus. U.S. regulators on Friday approved the first experimental drug shown to help fight COVID-19. The drug, remdesivir, shortens the time to recovery by 31%, a government-sponsored study showed.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday afternoon.