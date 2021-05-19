We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here, to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Seattle is offering vaccines in public schools for eligible students, and pop-up clinics at private schools start today. Plus, Lumen Field Event Center has a youth-focused vaccination event today. Here's the roundup.
Visiting Oregon soon?You might not need a mask, depending on which businesses you enter, but you will need proof of vaccination to take it off.