Officials are now making a push to get younger Americans vaccinated, and a top White House aide on Tuesday shared the struggles his teenage son has experienced since contracting COVID-19 last fall, urging young people to get vaccinated even if they feel they’re at relatively lower risk for serious complications than older Americans.

Meanwhile, employers are starting to rehire their workers. But many are hesitant to come back after more than a year of layoffs and lockdowns, combined with enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus checks.

Vaccinated or not, keep your mask on inside public spaces, King County’s top health official is urging as the agency looks at whether it's unwise to apply the CDC's eased guidance here.
 
Seattle is offering vaccines in public schools for eligible students, and pop-up clinics at private schools start today. Plus, Lumen Field Event Center has a youth-focused vaccination event today. Here's the roundup. 

Visiting Oregon soon? You might not need a mask, depending on which businesses you enter, but you will need proof of vaccination to take it off. 

The European Union is opening the door to vaccinated travelers from most countries, paving the way for a more normal summer tourism season.

Teeth whitener. Prom dresses. Luggage. What Americans are buying these days speaks volumes about their eagerness to unmask and get on with life, cheerful retailers say.

