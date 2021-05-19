Officials are now making a push to get younger Americans vaccinated, and a top White House aide on Tuesday shared the struggles his teenage son has experienced since contracting COVID-19 last fall, urging young people to get vaccinated even if they feel they’re at relatively lower risk for serious complications than older Americans.

Meanwhile, employers are starting to rehire their workers. But many are hesitant to come back after more than a year of layoffs and lockdowns, combined with enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus checks.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here, to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.