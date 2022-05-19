Top health officials are warning that one-third of U.S. residents live in areas where the COVID-19 threat is so high people should “consider” masking up in indoor spaces.
The seven-day average for COVID-19 hospital admissions rose 19% from last week, according to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Meanwhile, an analysis found that COVID-19 vaccines could have saved 319,000 American lives, had the individuals received the doses. Researchers created a dashboard that displayed vaccine-preventable deaths per 1 million residents for every U.S. state and the country overall. The dashboard also shows an “alternative scenario” depicting what the number of deaths would’ve been if 85%, 90% or 100% of adults received vaccines.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Don’t take a rapid COVID test too soon: how and when to swab
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, taking an easy-to-get rapid test can give you quick results.
But the timing has become tricky.
If you have COVID symptoms, such as fever, cough, congestion or a sore throat, test yourself immediately but know that a negative result may mean that you swabbed too early.
“Most of the time, people are not getting a positive result until three to five days after they start to show symptoms,” said Kathryn Pebanco, a nurse practitioner at the MinuteClinic in Plantation, Florida.
Pebanco says you should repeat a rapid test a few days later if you get a negative result and have COVID symptoms or were in close contact with someone who tested positive. Meanwhile, take precautions, particularly if you are coming in contact with someone at high risk of severe disease if they get infected.
Some researchers believe the virus is more heavily concentrated in your throat and mouth before it makes its way to the nose. Now there is some discussion of adding a throat swab to test kits to make them more accurate.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, “Multiple negative rapid tests increase the confidence that you are not infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.“
If you’re positive, begin isolating immediately — even if you don’t have symptoms. False positives are rare.