Top health officials are warning that one-third of U.S. residents live in areas where the COVID-19 threat is so high people should “consider” masking up in indoor spaces.

The seven-day average for COVID-19 hospital admissions rose 19% from last week, according to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, an analysis found that COVID-19 vaccines could have saved 319,000 American lives, had the individuals received the doses. Researchers created a dashboard that displayed vaccine-preventable deaths per 1 million residents for every U.S. state and the country overall. The dashboard also shows an “alternative scenario” depicting what the number of deaths would’ve been if 85%, 90% or 100% of adults received vaccines.

