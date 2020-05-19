Patients in Washington can now get non-urgent medical procedures — such as visits to dentists and doctors — as long as they meet new safety guidelines announced Monday by Gov. Jay Inslee. Here’s what to expect if you visit your dentist.

The financial strain of the pandemic has hit almost every corner of society. About 30% of Americans have seen their household income drop. UW Medicine, which has been at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 locally and globally, also isn’t immune: The health system is furloughing 1,500 professional and non-union-classified staff as a first step toward closing a half-a-billion-dollar budget hole.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he is taking a malaria drug to lessen symptoms in case he tests positive for COVID-19, even though the drug is unproven for fighting the virus. Meanwhile, an experimental vaccine showed encouraging results in very early testing.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.

Advertising

Advertising