Patients in Washington can now get non-urgent medical procedures — such as visits to dentists and doctors — as long as they meet new safety guidelines announced Monday by Gov. Jay Inslee. Here’s what to expect if you visit your dentist.
The financial strain of the pandemic has hit almost every corner of society. About 30% of Americans have seen their household income drop. UW Medicine, which has been at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 locally and globally, also isn’t immune: The health system is furloughing 1,500 professional and non-union-classified staff as a first step toward closing a half-a-billion-dollar budget hole.
President Donald Trump said Monday that he is taking a malaria drug to lessen symptoms in case he tests positive for COVID-19, even though the drug is unproven for fighting the virus. Meanwhile, an experimental vaccine showed encouraging results in very early testing.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.
Live updates:
Bouncing back: Restaurants debut ‘bumper tables’ amid virus
Diners in a Maryland beach town are bouncing back into eating out amid the coronavirus pandemic with a little help from inflatable inner tubes on wheels.
About a dozen of the so-called “bumper tables” were rolled out at Fish Tales, a restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday, news outlets reported. The inflated tube tables were created by Baltimore-based company Revolution Event Design & Production to allow people to practice social distancing while eating and talking in outdoor settings.
The devices feature a hole in the middle to accommodate people around 4 to 6 feet (1 to 2 meters) tall. Participants get a little spring in their step with wheels attached to the bottom for moving around — all while maintaining a 6-foot (2-meter) distance from each other.
“We wanted to come up with a creative and fun way to keep everyone safe and compliant, but still bring back the social and festive and party aspect of the event,” Erin Cermak, the CEO of Revolution Event Design & Production, told the Baltimore Sun.
Shawn Harman, the owner of Fish Tales, said he and his wife have purchased 10 bumper tables from Cermak’s company. Harman said he plans to order 40 more tables so customers can enjoy their food and remain distanced while dining in the restaurant’s parking lot.
Read the story here.
Washington state attorney general sues 2 gyms that remain open despite coronavirus stay-home order
The Washington state attorney general has filed consumer protection lawsuits against two gyms, one in Puyallup and one in Arlington, that have remained open despite the state’s stay-home directive.
The suits, filed in Pierce and Snohomish counties on Monday, argue that by flouting the governor’s orders, the gyms are endangering lives and gaining an unfair advantage over competitors that closed, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement early Tuesday.
The business owners —Michael J. Baker and Shane D. Cowhig of Fitness 101 Team Puyallup, more commonly known as Northwest Fitness Co., and Michael and Richard Jellison of Power Alley Fitness, more commonly known as PA Fitness, in Arlington — received multiple warnings that remaining open threatens public health, the statement said.
On Friday, both sets of owners received cease-and-desist letters as final warnings to stop operating within 48 hours or face a lawsuit.
In addition to the health concerns, the AG’s office accuses the gyms of violating the Consumer Protection Act by gaining an unfair advantage over competitors who are complying with the state’s order to close.
Ferguson’s letter informs both businesses that if they don’t close within 24 hours, the state will seek monetary penalties as well as the costs and fees of bringing the legal actions. A court can impose penalties of up to $2,000 per violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
Read more here.
Time for school all year?
The pandemic "could be a game changer" in the long debate over whether to switch to a yearlong school calendar. Some education leaders and parents say that after the extended loss of classroom learning, a switch could help kids catch up — and change schooling for the better. Here are the factors in play.
Kelso considers not enforcing statewide coronavirus stay-home order
Kelso City Council will consider a proclamation instructing police and officials not to enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order at its meeting Tuesday evening.
The proclamation submitted by Councilman Keenan Harvey states that the stay-home order is unclear about which businesses are allowed to operate and when the order will end. And it says the order fails to address county-by-county population differences “while inflicting major economic losses daily.”
“Kelso City employees are not employed by the Governor of the state, thus making the decision to enforce Governor Inslee’s orders a decision of the City Council regardless of the outcome of the Lawsuits determining constitutionality. Businesses wishing to open and operate shall do so using responsible social distancing policies and procedures without fear of retribution or investigation from the City of Kelso,” the proclamation states.
On his Facebook page, Harvey said he doesn’t believe the proclamation conflicts with Inslee’s orders because it isn’t asking businesses to open.
“The proclamation is simply utilizing the cities (sic) discretion to not enforce the orders which would remove ourselves from liability concerns,” he wrote. “My opinion is that if the state isn’t going to make the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order clear and concise, then the state should be responsible for the enforcement.”
Read the story here.
Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to stay home
Need a good escape read? Here’s the comedic novel Moira’s Book Club will be reading next.
Memorial Day is almost here, and our favorite teen chef is sharing her cookout recipes for peach Caprese salad and French potato salad.
Did you know you can make ice cream in a Mason jar? It's not hard to blend in some fancy tastes, perhaps to pair with the chewy almond cookies in a new, home-cook-friendly baking book.
Ice cream and cookies aside, can the pandemic's cooking renaissance change our lives in a healthy, lasting way? Nutritionist Carrie Dennett looks at what this experience can teach us.
Workers at 6 Yakima-area fruit-packing plants strike over coronavirus concerns
Strikes continued at six Yakima Valley fruit-packing houses Monday, though not without some pushback.
Hansen Fruit workers had to relocate after the company prohibited activity at a previous site, said Edgar Franks, political director at Familias Unidas por la Justicia, a farmworkers union based in Skagit County. Workers moved to an area in front of the plant.
Workers are seeking, among several things, more assurances that officials are following social distancing and cleaning procedures, and hazard pay.
The union has been in the Yakima Valley since May 8 to assist workers in strikes, which started last week. However, the union and other groups supporting the strikes said workers at individual plants are leading the strikes. The plants do not have unions.
Read more here.
A fork in the road: How should we build post-pandemic life?
The pandemic and the stay-home orders have dramatically changed just about every aspect of life, from homelessness to air pollution to the way we work. As the country begins to emerge from lockdown, will any of the changes stick around? What decisions are we making now that could reverberate for decades? Here are the big questions local and national experts are wrestling with.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Dentists and doctors can reopen immediately if they can meet the new safety guidelines Gov. Jay Inslee laid out yesterday. This is making some workers awfully nervous, though. Here's what to expect if you visit a dentist. Hair and nail salons may not be far behind, and Seattle Sketcher captured how one barbershop is getting ready for a new era.
The first coronavirus vaccine tested in humans is showing promising early results. But only eight people have been tested, and trials must be scaled far up to see if Moderna's vaccine can work in the real world. This is on a fast track.
UW Medicine is furloughing 1,500 staffers, and that's likely just the start as the health system at the forefront of the world's coronavirus battle faces a $500 million budget hole.
President Donald Trump says he's taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to protect against the novel coronavirus, despite government warnings about potentially fatal side effects. Here's what to know about it.
How the pandemic changed Seattle-area traffic: Interactive images show intriguing shifts in traffic patterns amid the stay-home order.
A Washington correctional officer has died of COVID-19. Berisford Anthony Morse, 65, worked at the Monroe Correctional Complex’s minimum security unit, where 14 inmates have tested positive.
In a worst-case scenario, UW and WSU will "fight like hell" to save their athletic departments and sports programs. Their athletic directors are talking about what may lie ahead and the options for staying afloat.
Bus and train fares are coming back. Here's what local transit systems will charge, and when, as stay-home restrictions ease.
Oregon has a bad case of whiplash over stay-home orders, which were thrown out yesterday and then reinstated — for now. Here's where things stand.
America’s first concert in months rocked an Arkansas stage last night, marked by "fan pods," thermometers and bathroom monitors.
Speaking of bathrooms, the need to go is a big barrier to going out. Customers and businesses are agonizing over "the restroom problem," and psychologists are offering advice on finding your comfort level when it comes to going back out in the world.
Coronavirus resources
- What to do if you're sick: Call your doctor and stay home
- King County's new mask directive: What it means for you
- How to properly wear a face mask to slow spread of coronavirus
- Can coronavirus survive on money? Tips for being safe when you pay
- Tips for cleaning, disinfecting your home and your phone
- Sign up for breaking news alerts
- More on coronavirus »
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, May 18: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation
- Inslee announces dentists, doctors can reopen offices using guidance to prevent spread of coronavirus
- Fishing boat returns with tons of tuna, but there's no restaurant market — so they're selling to the public VIEW
- UW Medicine furloughs 1,500 staffers, with more on the table; could $500 million shortfall hamper coronavirus response? VIEW
- When did coronavirus really hit Washington? 2 Snohomish County residents with antibodies were ill in December