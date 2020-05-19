Patients in Washington can now get non-urgent medical procedures — such as visits to dentists and doctors — as long as they meet
new safety guidelines announced Monday by Gov. Jay Inslee. Here’s what to expect if you visit your dentist.
The financial strain of the pandemic has hit almost every corner of society.
About 30% of Americans have seen their household income drop. UW Medicine, which has been at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 locally and globally, also isn’t immune: The health system is furloughing 1,500 professional and non-union-classified staff as a first step toward closing a half-a-billion-dollar budget hole.
President Donald Trump
said Monday that he is taking a malaria drug to lessen symptoms in case he tests positive for COVID-19, even though the drug is unproven for fighting the virus. Meanwhile, an experimental vaccine showed encouraging results in very early testing.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we'll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday.
Live updates:
6:40 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
Fremont dentist Dr. D. Andrew Lewis, right, with his patient Thomas Shafer. At left is assistant Armando Ramos. Dental offices throughout the state are reopening for routine care this week. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)
Dentists and doctors can reopen immediately if they can meet the new safety guidelines Gov. Jay Inslee laid out yesterday. This is making some workers awfully nervous, though. Here's what to expect if you visit a dentist. Hair and nail salons may not be far behind, and Seattle Sketcher captured how one barbershop is getting ready for a new era.
The first coronavirus vaccine tested in humans is showing promising early results. But only eight people have been tested, and trials must be scaled far up to see if Moderna's vaccine can work in the real world. This is on a fast track.
UW Medicine is furloughing 1,500 staffers, and that's likely just the start as the health system at the forefront of the world's coronavirus battle faces a $500 million budget hole.
President Donald Trump says he's taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to protect against the novel coronavirus, despite government warnings about potentially fatal side effects. Here's what to know about it.
How the pandemic changed Seattle-area traffic: Interactive images show intriguing shifts in traffic patterns amid the stay-home order.
A Washington correctional officer has died of COVID-19. Berisford Anthony Morse, 65, worked at the Monroe Correctional Complex’s minimum security unit, where 14 inmates have tested positive.
Nick Mortell, department groundskeeper, sprays down the field at Husky Softball Stadium on Thursday, April 30, 2020. With the season on hold, Mortell is able to get to more grass-related projects that he couldn’t normally get to do, but said “on the other hand, watching the team excel is basically the reason for all of this, so [it’s a bummer] on the other side. ”
(Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times)
In a worst-case scenario, UW and WSU will "fight like hell" to save their athletic departments and sports programs. Their athletic directors are talking about what may lie ahead and the options for staying afloat.
Bus and train fares are coming back. Here's what local transit systems will charge, and when, as stay-home restrictions ease.
Oregon has a bad case of whiplash over stay-home orders, which were thrown out yesterday and then reinstated — for now. Here's where things stand.
America’s first concert in months rocked an Arkansas stage last night, marked by "fan pods," thermometers and bathroom monitors.
Speaking of bathrooms, the need to go is a big barrier to going out. Customers and businesses are agonizing over "the restroom problem," and psychologists are offering advice on finding your comfort level when it comes to going back out in the world.
