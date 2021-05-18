By
 

As the demand for COVID-19 vaccines drops in the United States, President Joe Biden said Monday that the country will share an additional 20 million shots with the world in the coming six weeks — marking the first time that U.S.-controlled doses of vaccines authorized for use in the country will be shared overseas.

Confusion about federal and state mask mandates continues. While some states, like New York and Washington, are allowing fully vaccinated residents to ditch their masks, others are waiting a bit longer. California, for example, won’t lift its mask requirement until mid-June.

Locally, King County public health officials have promised to offer some clarity about mask-wearing later this week.

All Washington counties are officially in the third phase of reopening today. Here's what you can and can't do now.

What will Washington’s summer camps look like? Overnight and day camps are planning for an uncertain season as COVID-19 case numbers and guidance shift.

Vaccinated? You can unmask at Mariners games. Starting immediately, fans who show proof of vaccination will get a wristband that allows them to go mask-free at T-Mobile Park. And this week, vaccinated fans will get other special perks, too.

Some vaccinated Americans will keep their masks on, maybe forever. They're starting to become targets for public ire, but the benefits — some of them surprising — are outweighing the reasons to unmask.

Think the pandemic made you forget how to drive well? "Every time I park it’s slanted," one woman says, and she's far from alone. Experts explain the brain science behind this, and how to get back in gear.

Expect to see a flood of Seattle bars and restaurants offering outside seating well into next spring, now that the City Council has extended its free outdoor-dining permits to help the struggling industry recover. This has "saved our businesses," one owner says.

Do you have children too young to be vaccinated yet? As the broad unmasking leaves families trying to navigate sticky situations, we'd like to hear from you.

