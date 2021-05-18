As the demand for COVID-19 vaccines drops in the United States, President Joe Biden said Monday that the country will share an additional 20 million shots with the world in the coming six weeks — marking the first time that U.S.-controlled doses of vaccines authorized for use in the country will be shared overseas.

Confusion about federal and state mask mandates continues. While some states, like New York and Washington, are allowing fully vaccinated residents to ditch their masks, others are waiting a bit longer. California, for example, won’t lift its mask requirement until mid-June.

Locally, King County public health officials have promised to offer some clarity about mask-wearing later this week.

