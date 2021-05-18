We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here, to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Vaccinated? You can unmask at Mariners games. Starting immediately, fans who show proof of vaccination will get a wristband that allows them to go mask-free at T-Mobile Park. And this week, vaccinated fans will get other special perks, too.
Some vaccinated Americans will keep their masks on, maybe forever. They're starting to become targets for public ire, but the benefits — some of them surprising — are outweighing the reasons to unmask.
Expect to see a flood of Seattle bars and restaurantsoffering outside seating well into next spring, now that the City Council has extended its free outdoor-dining permits to help the struggling industry recover. This has "saved our businesses," one owner says.
Do you have children too young to be vaccinated yet? As the broad unmasking leaves families trying to navigate sticky situations, we'd like to hear from you.