The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday cleared a booster shot for children ages 5 to 11. The authorization comes as COVID-19 infections rise in the U.S. Officials hope the extra dose will enhance children’s protection against the virus.

Meanwhile, immunocompromised individuals are finding it difficult to navigate the latest wave of the pandemic as officials move to drop safety measures despite increasing hospitalization rates in several U.S. cities.

King County will close three testing sites as federal funding wanes, citing low demand and an increasing availability of PCR and at-home tests.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.