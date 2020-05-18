COVID-19 deaths topped 1,000 in our state over the weekend, with more than half of those in King County, the state’s most populous.
A total of 285,243 tests for the coronavirus have so far been administered statewide, up a little more than 36,000 compared to a week ago. There’s been a modest decline in the rate of positive tests results — 6.5% as of late Saturday, compared to 6.8% the previous Saturday.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.
Washington state relied heavily on a Chinese firm for coronavirus supplies, ordering $227.5 million worth of masks and other gear. So where is it? Mostly not available yet. Read the Times Watchdog story.
COVID-19 patients were dying during every round Dr. Edward Rippe made. The needs were so dire that he took just eight days off to fight his own bout with the virus. Rippe and other doctors from the Seattle area who helped treat patients in New York are describing "hell" in the coronavirus hotspot.
Travelers don't have adequate protection from the coronavirus, writes Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, who's pushing for "clear, uniform" national guidelines at airports and on planes. Here's what to expect when you travel.