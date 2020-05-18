King County’s new directive on face coverings goes into effect today, and so does Sea-Tac Airport’s requirement that passengers wear them. (Many people don’t do this right — here’s a guide to wearing your mask properly.) The rule has some Seattleites caught in a conundrum, using masks warily as they worry about racial profiling.

COVID-19 deaths topped 1,000 in our state over the weekend, with more than half of those in King County, the state’s most populous.

A total of 285,243 tests for the coronavirus have so far been administered statewide, up a little more than 36,000 compared to a week ago. There’s been a modest decline in the rate of positive tests results — 6.5% as of late Saturday, compared to 6.8% the previous Saturday.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.