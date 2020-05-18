By

King County’s new directive on face coverings goes into effect today, and so does Sea-Tac Airport’s requirement that passengers wear them. (Many people don’t do this right — here’s a guide to wearing your mask properly.) The rule has some Seattleites caught in a conundrum, using masks warily as they worry about racial profiling.

COVID-19 deaths topped 1,000 in our state over the weekend, with more than half of those in King County, the state’s most populous.

A total of 285,243 tests for the coronavirus have so far been administered statewide, up a little more than 36,000 compared to a week ago. There’s been a modest decline in the rate of positive tests results — 6.5% as of late Saturday, compared to 6.8% the previous Saturday.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Sunday.

 

Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to stay home

Homemade butter is easy to make but requires lots and lots and lots of shaking. (JiaYing Grygiel)
What’s for dinner? Try these edible science experiments that will engage the family and check a few homeschool boxes. And simmering chicken in chocolate milk sounds like an especially weird science — but it's delicious.

Keep your kids happily out of your hair. Here are five ideas for a cloudy week, from origami projects to a sugar rainbow.

Can the pandemic's cooking renaissance change our lives in a lasting way? Nutritionist Carrie Dennett looks at what this experience can teach us about healthful living.

—Kris Higginson
‘More fun than the supermarket’

Crew member Eseroma Lebaleba emerges from the freezer below deck Saturday having brought up frozen albacore troll-caught tuna for buyers on the dock at Fishermen’s Terminal. In the background on deck are captain Joe Malley, left, crew members Jone Ranawai and Paul Raikeve. They fish the South Pacific and find selling their top-shelf tuna a challenge because of coronavirus closures of restaurants. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)
The fishing boat St. Jude scored tons and tons of high-quality tuna — and returned to find a Puget Sound area with no restaurant dining rooms.

So, they're selling it directly to the public, with a side of cooking tips.

Read the full story and see more photos here.

—Sandi Doughton

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington state relied heavily on a Chinese firm for coronavirus supplies, ordering $227.5 million worth of masks and other gear. So where is it? Mostly not available yet. Read the Times Watchdog story.

Caught between coronavirus and racial profiling, some Seattle residents are using masks warily, columnist Naomi Ishisaka writes.

Johnny Fikru, photographed at Judkins Park in Seattle on Friday. “Black people are doing their best to survive every day and especially now in the pandemic. Now is not the time to see us as a threat.” (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
The pandemic is creating a paradise for scammers. Know how to keep them from stealing your identity and money, and what to do if your name is used by unemployment fraudsters. Washington state officials are dealing with a flood of bogus unemployment claims — and with a U.S. attorney who got their hackles up by commenting on the state's "vulnerabilities" to fraud.

COVID-19 patients were dying during every round Dr. Edward Rippe made. The needs were so dire that he took just eight days off to fight his own bout with the virus. Rippe and other doctors from the Seattle area who helped treat patients in New York are describing "hell" in the coronavirus hotspot.

Specialty's Café & Bakery will close permanently. The national chain has locations in Seattle and Bellevue. We took a look at whether the grand delivery experiment is working for other local restaurants. And forlorn foodies may find a bit of solace in one familiar sight: Tom Douglas grilling Copper River salmon.

Seattle restaurateur Tom Douglas grills the first Copper River salmon of the year to reach the city as part of his Grilling For Good charity Sunday in his Ballard warehouse. Douglas partnered with Trident Seafoods, Ocean Beauty Seafoods, Alaska Airlines and the Copper River Marketing Association to create 400 dinners, each sold at $45, the proceeds of which went entirely to Food Lifeline. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)
Travelers don't have adequate protection from the coronavirus, writes Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, who's pushing for "clear, uniform" national guidelines at airports and on planes. Here's what to expect when you travel.

Jack McMorrow, 14, woke up with "straight-up fire" running through his veins. The previously healthy New York teen was hospitalized with heart failure, a stark example of the coronavirus-linked severe inflammatory syndrome that has been identified in about 200 children. It's shaken confidence that children were largely spared from the pandemic.

Jack McMorrow, 14, at his home in Queens, May 11, 2020. McMorrow was hospitalized for heart failure from a severe inflammatory syndrome linked to the coronavirus. His case may help doctors understand the new affliction in children. (Gabriela Bhaskar/The New York Times)
Jack McMorrow, 14, at his home in Queens, May 11, 2020. McMorrow was hospitalized for heart failure from a severe inflammatory syndrome linked to the coronavirus. His case may help doctors understand the new affliction in children. (Gabriela Bhaskar/The New York Times)

"COVID toes" are popping up more and more. For some people, it’s the first — or only — thing they notice on the growing list of bewildering coronavirus symptoms.

Coronavirus testing has expanded nationwide, but some states can't find enough people to test. Here’s where you can get tested in the greater Seattle area.

Homeowners who can’t make mortgage payments have a new deferral option.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

