As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine drops, the CDC is advising health care providers to prioritize giving shots to anyone who still wants one, even if it means opening up a vial without knowing if all the doses inside will be used.

Refugees from countries ravaged by COVID-19 are seeking safety in the U.S.

In a graduation ceremony speech at Emory University, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the pandemic revealed “the undeniable effects of racism” in its disproportionate impact on communities of color.

Florida’s theme parks are ready to relax mask requirements for their patrons.

And in Seattle, a pandemic-prompted pay and sick leave mandate for delivery-app drivers could become permanent.

