By
 

As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine drops, the CDC is advising health care providers to prioritize giving shots to anyone who still wants one, even if it means opening up a vial without knowing if all the doses inside will be used.

Refugees from countries ravaged by COVID-19 are seeking safety in the U.S.

In a graduation ceremony speech at Emory University, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the pandemic revealed “the undeniable effects of racism” in its disproportionate impact on communities of color.

Florida’s theme parks are ready to relax mask requirements for their patrons.

And in Seattle, a pandemic-prompted pay and sick leave mandate for delivery-app drivers could become permanent.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here, to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

The CDC's director is defending its abrupt reversal on masks, saying the science evolved in the past two weeks but adding: "This is not permission for widespread removal of masks." (These are the new recommendations.) The reversal caught senior White House officials and medical experts completely off guard. A behind-the-scenes look reveals how that unfolded.

Which stores are requiring masks, and which aren't? Walmart says vaccinated shoppers can pull them off immediately, but other major retailers in Washington state are split.

All Washington counties head into the third phase of reopening tomorrow. Here's what you can and can't do in this phase.

As if a COVID-19 surge weren't enough, India is bracing for a powerful cyclone to hit today. Authorities are trying to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people to relief shelters as the storm and the virus threaten to worsen each other's effects.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories