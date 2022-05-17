South Africa was hit with a COVID-19 surge driven by two omicron sub-variants within the last three weeks, resulting in higher hospitalization rates, according to health experts.

Though the surge has resulted in higher numbers of cases and hospitalizations, the number of reported COVID-19 deaths have not increased dramatically. The country reported and average of 8,000 new cases this week, a noticeable shift from the average of 300 new cases per day in early April.

Meanwhile, authorities reported that less than 1 million people in Shanghai remained in strict lockdown at the beginning of this week as officials move to reopen the city after the recent COVID-19 outbreak was contained.

