Former President Barack Obama urged graduates of the high school Class of 2020 to “ground yourself in values that last,” like honesty, fairness and generosity, in a commencement address during a star-studded virtual graduation event Saturday evening. As he did in an earlier commencement speech, Obama criticized the current political environment, though he didn’t identify any leaders by name.
Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday.
Stories of strength, resilience as laid off workers cope
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, as many as 1 million Washington workers have lost their jobs, and along with those jobs, so much more.
They’ve lost income, careers and relationships. They’ve lost savings and peace of mind. In some cases, they’ve lost dignity and they’ve lost joy.
Huge numbers of workers are in trouble. They’re waiting for unemployment claims to be resolved. They’re at-risk seniors under pressure to return to work. They’re artists with dreams on hold. They’re undocumented immigrants who can’t access benefits at all.
Hardship is what they share. Resilience, too, because they’re not surrendering to the chaos the pandemic has caused. They’re still parenting, hustling, grieving and building community.
A massive free food drive underway with federal largesse
Contractors suddenly flush with federal cash, including companies in Washington and Oregon, are scrambling to distribute free fresh food to the hungry.
The suppliers are teaming up with Northwest nonprofits to give away more than 900,000 food boxes — some packed with fruits and vegetables, others with dairy or meat products — to those in need during the next six weeks.
The distribution is part of a $3 billion Trump administration program put together this spring at breakneck speed to try to help ease farm surpluses and hunger as unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic reaches the highest level since the Great Depression. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded the first $1.2 billion in federal contracts earlier this month. Ambitious federal deadlines require contractors, in partnerships with nonprofits, to distribute all the food aid by June 30.
The boxes will be packed as many food banks and other hunger organizations are experiencing surging demand. But the short timeline for delivery is likely to prove a challenge.
—Hal Bernton
Letter-writing campaign lifts senior spirits
For seniors picking up food donations, there is a little something special.
The card-writing project, similar to others in the country, was started by Tinte Cellars owners Tim and Teresa Spellman Gamble, who is the daughter of former Washington state Gov. John Spellman. Spellman died Jan. 16, 2018, and his wife, Lois, died nine days later, from what their daughter believes was a broken heart.
Today’s social distancing means social isolation for some seniors, “which can have a massive negative impact on their mental health,” Spellman Gamble said.
She reached out to Corey Lowell at the Northshore Senior Center in Bothell — the largest senior center in the state of Washington — for some ideas about how to get cards to their clients.
“Their response was immediate,” Spellman Gamble said. “They said, ‘This could be a real life-changer.'”
Lowell, who heads programming at the Bothell, Mill Creek and Kenmore senior centers, suggested the cards be put into the grocery bags given out at the twice-weekly food pantry, where seniors can choose from items donated by local businesses and restaurants.
Shutting the border to all but commercial vehicles and “essential” travelers in a region that once saw 14 million annual crossings has reduced auto traffic at Blaine’s Peace Arch border crossing by 98% — down to barely a couple hundred cars per day. closure is likely to be extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Washington state officials push back on "vulnerabilities" claimed in state unemployment system
Washington officials have pushed back claims of "vulnerabilities" in the state's unemployment system raised by the U.S. Attorney in Seattle, claiming it is a "prime target for an international fraud ring."
The state will likely slow payments to block widespread fraud, which a Secret Service alert linked to a "well-organized Nigerian fraud ring."
How well is delivery working for Seattle-area restaurants?
As we near the two-month mark of the dining room closure, a look at how some of the Seattle area's restaurants have fared offers a glimpse into the challenges many dining establishments are facing in a city that loves to eat out but has been asked to stay home.
While some have eased into the transition, incorporating new technologies and repositioning staff to deliver food, the pesky-yet-tantalizing shift has proved to be a particularly trying venture for others.