Washington state on Saturday reported its 1,000th death attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak. The total number of cases climbed to 18,288.

Former President Barack Obama urged graduates of the high school Class of 2020 to “ground yourself in values that last,” like honesty, fairness and generosity, in a commencement address during a star-studded virtual graduation event Saturday evening. As he did in an earlier commencement speech, Obama criticized the current political environment, though he didn’t identify any leaders by name.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s office released new updates to the previous guidelines for reopening golf courses in the state, which went into effect on May 5. The initial plan limited playing groups for golfers to two non-related members or groups of more than two with related family members. But now, playing groups can consist of four non-related members.

