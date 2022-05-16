U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is planning to isolate until she tests negative, her office said Sunday. The U.S. has reached another grim milestone in the pandemic, with one million lives lost to the virus. As North Korea struggles to contain its first reported COVID-19 outbreak, leader Kim Jong Un on Monday blasted his country’s response.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.