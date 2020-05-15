Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to use “every plane, truck and soldier” to distribute COVID-19 vaccines he hopes will be ready by year’s end. The goal is to have 300 million doses in stock by January, a huge gamble since a vaccine never has been created from scratch so fast — and one that could waste millions if shots chosen for the production line don’t pan out.
Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday.
Fighting false rumors about Washington's coronavirus response, health officials say people will not be forced to participate in contact tracing, and clarified that enforced quarantines are a rare measure used only by local health districts. Friday night’s statement came as “rumors and misinformation” circulate online “about quarantine orders and specialized quarantine facilities” around Washington, according to the state Department of Health (DOH). Among those circulating false information was embattled state Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, who declined to file for reelection on Friday.
Five sailors on a U.S. aircraft carrier sidelined in Guam due to a COVID-19 outbreak have tested positive for the virus for the second time and have been taken off the ship, according to the Navy. The recurrence in the five sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt underscores the befuddling behavior of the highly contagious virus and raises questions about how troops that test positive can be reintegrated into the military, particularly on ships.
The U.S. Attorney for Western Washington is criticizing Washington's unemployment office for security flaws that have led it to become a top target for fraudsters. Friday’s statement from U.S. Attorney Brian Moran comes a day after the state Employment Security Department temporarily halted benefits payments while it dealt with a surge of bogus claims for unemployment insurance that were filed using the identities of unsuspecting workers. Here's what you should do if you think a false claim has been filed in your name.
Storied department store chain J.C. Penney has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Penney is the biggest retailer to file for bankruptcy reorganization since the pandemic and joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores. Plenty of other retailers are expected to follow as business shutdowns across the country have evaporated sales. In fact, U.S. retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4% from March to April.