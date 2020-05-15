As “rumors and misinformation” circulate online about coronavirus quarantine orders around Washington, the state Department of Health clarified Friday that people won’t be forced to participate in contact tracing and enforced quarantines are a rare measure used only by local health districts. Gov. Jay Inslee added Friday — in a reversal of his controversial order earlier this week — restaurants will not be required to record diners’ names and phone numbers after all, which was an initial guideline that aimed to aid in contact tracing should any patron test positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to use “every plane, truck and soldier” to distribute COVID-19 vaccines he hopes will be ready by year’s end. The goal is to have 300 million doses in stock by January, a huge gamble since a vaccine never has been created from scratch so fast — and one that could waste millions if shots chosen for the production line don’t pan out.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday.