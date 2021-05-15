Following the recent announcement about new federal mask guidelines, Americans are struggling to figure out when and where they must continue to mask up — especially since, as many business owners pointed out, there is no easy way to determine who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t.

In Washington, the pool of those ineligible for a COVID-19 vaccine continues to shrink after federal and state governments added 12- to 15-year-olds to the approved list. Here’s what families need to know now that younger teens are eligible for a COVID vaccine.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.