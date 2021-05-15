We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Call center in Vancouver shuttered due to COVID outbreak
Public health authorities say a broadband call center in Vancouver, Washington, has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 29 confirmed and two possible cases.
Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said in an email late Friday that the first case at the Spectrum Communications office was reported in mid-April, with the most recent case reported Friday, The Columbian reported.
Armstrong said the business closed Wednesday, will undergo a deep cleaning, and will also consult with Labor & Industries before reopening. Read more about the outbreak here.
—The Associated Press
Tacoma bar's liquor license suspended after dozens of public health complaints
The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board has suspended the license of a bar in Tacoma for 180 days, after months of complaints and citations.
The board said this week that it issued an immediate, emergency suspension of An American Tavern’s license because of repeated, willful non-compliance and disregard for public health and safety, The News Tribune reported.
The board also said during that time it will seek to revoke the license permanently.
In total, the board has received 60 complaints about the bar, has issued verbal and written warnings, four administrative violations and $800 in fines. Read the full story here.
—The Associated Press
Federal mask retreat sets off confusing scramble for states and cities
SAN ANTONIO — Minnesota’s statewide mask mandate is over. But in Minneapolis, the state’s largest city, face coverings are still required.
In Michigan, Kentucky and Oregon, governors cheerily told vaccinated people that they could go out maskless. But mask mandates remained in force for New Yorkers, New Jerseyans and Californians.
So unexpected was new federal guidance on masks that in Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas went from saying he would not change his mask order, to saying he would think about it, to announcing that he was getting rid of it altogether, all in the span of about seven hours.
Across the country, governors, store owners and people running errands were scrambling on Friday to make sense of the abrupt change in federal guidelines, which said fully vaccinated people could now safely go most places, indoors or outdoors, without a mask.
At least 20 states that still had mask mandates in place this week said by Friday evening that they would exempt fully vaccinated people or repeal the orders entirely, while at least five others with mask requirements had not announced any changes. The rapidly changing rules brought an end to more than a year of mandatory masking in much of the country, even as some said they were not yet ready to take off their face coverings. Read the full story here.