Meanwhile, new information about the spread of the virus continues to surface, including the possibility that it arrived in Washington, and the United States, earlier than previously known. Two Snohomish County residents, health officials recently confirmed, had positive serology tests potentially linked to COVID-like illnesses dating back to December, raising questions about the official timeline.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday.
The U.S. House is set to vote today on a $3 trillion rescue bill that would send new cash payments to individuals and nearly $1 trillion to state and local governments. Find updates here.
Every second of talking can send thousands of coronavirus droplets into the air — and they don't go away quickly, according to new research that could help explain some of the infection clusters we're seeing.