Schools, businesses, mass transit systems, restaurants and other organizations received new guidance from U.S. health officials Thursday, detailing what they should consider before reopening. Some voiced concerns, however, after seeing that places of worship were left off the list.

In Washington, as the economy gradually reopens, Gov. Jay Inslee said he would “be very confident to go out to a restaurant” with new safety guidelines, though he expressed some worries about tribal casinos starting to operate again.

Meanwhile, new information about the spread of the virus continues to surface, including the possibility that it arrived in Washington, and the United States, earlier than previously known. Two Snohomish County residents, health officials recently confirmed, had positive serology tests potentially linked to COVID-like illnesses dating back to December, raising questions about the official timeline.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday.

An X-ray taken of a Snohomish County resident’s lungs in January found them to be “hyperinflated,” with “linear opacities …. suggestive of superimposed upper respiratory lung infection,” according to a doctor’s interpretation. The patient also later tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19. (Courtesy photo)
The coronavirus may have arrived in Washington state weeks earlier than previously known. Antibody test results for two Snohomish County residents throw the official timeline into question.

Washington has halted unemployment payments for two days as it scrambles to halt a gush of fraudulent claims that are likely to bleed off more than $1.6 million. This comes as more than a million workers have filed jobless claims in the state since early March.

The U.S. House is set to vote today on a $3 trillion rescue bill that would send new cash payments to individuals and nearly $1 trillion to state and local governments. Find updates here.

Every second of talking can send thousands of coronavirus droplets into the air — and they don't go away quickly, according to new research that could help explain some of the infection clusters we're seeing.

Gov. Jay Inslee wishes tribes would wait to reopen casinos, but says he'll feel confident about eating at restaurants. Several more tribal casinos are unlocking their doors next week with a different look and feel.

In Wisconsin, reopened bars were packed last night and the governor warned of "mass confusion" after the state's high court threw out his stay-home order. In Texas, which is reopening quickly, new cases and deaths broke single-day records yesterday. And in L.A. County, the beaches are open again — but surfers must wear masks and nobody can sunbathe.

Don't count on a quick economic recovery. Joblessness and fear has Americans changing their behavior, columnist Jon Talton writes. Our daily chart shows the pandemic's painful toll on small businesses in the Northwest.

More people are flying again, and airlines are bracing for disruptions over new mask rules. They can't kick passengers off in flight, so what can they do? Here's what to expect at airports and on planes.

"No intubation": Seniors fearful of COVID-19 are changing their living wills. Experts recommend talking about your wishes and taking a few key steps now to help yourself and your loved ones navigate hard questions later.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

