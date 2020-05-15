Schools, businesses, mass transit systems, restaurants and other organizations received new guidance from U.S. health officials Thursday, detailing what they should consider before reopening. Some voiced concerns, however, after seeing that places of worship were left off the list.

In Washington, as the economy gradually reopens, Gov. Jay Inslee said he would “be very confident to go out to a restaurant” with new safety guidelines, though he expressed some worries about tribal casinos starting to operate again.

Meanwhile, new information about the spread of the virus continues to surface, including the possibility that it arrived in Washington, and the United States, earlier than previously known. Two Snohomish County residents, health officials recently confirmed, had positive serology tests potentially linked to COVID-like illnesses dating back to December, raising questions about the official timeline.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday.

