Schools, businesses, mass transit systems, restaurants and other organizations received new guidance from U.S. health officials Thursday, detailing what they should consider before reopening. Some voiced concerns, however, after seeing that places of worship were left off the list.
In Washington, as the economy gradually reopens, Gov. Jay Inslee said he would “be very confident to go out to a restaurant” with new safety guidelines, though he expressed some worries about tribal casinos starting to operate again.
Meanwhile, new information about the spread of the virus continues to surface, including the possibility that it arrived in Washington, and the United States, earlier than previously known. Two Snohomish County residents, health officials recently confirmed, had positive serology tests potentially linked to COVID-like illnesses dating back to December, raising questions about the official timeline.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday.
Live updates:
FDA gives White House new guidance on rapid COVID-19 test
The head of the Food and Drug Administration said Friday his agency has provided new guidance to the White House after data suggested that a rapid COVID-19 test used by President Donald Trump and others every day may provide inaccuracies and false negatives.
Commissioner Steve Hahn said that if a person is suspected of having the disease caused by the coronavirus, “it might be worth, if the test is negative, getting a second confirmatory test. That’s what our guidance is about.”
The researchers found that the Abbott Laboratories test, run on the company’s portable ID NOW system, missed one-third of the infections caught by Cepheid’s test when swabs were stored in liquid used to transport laboratory samples. When the samples were kept dry the test missed 48% of the cases flagged by Cepheid’s test.
The Abbott test is used daily at the White House to test Trump and key members of his staff, including the coronavirus task force.
Hahn, asked on CBS on Friday whether he’d continue to recommend using the test at the White House, said, “That will be a White House decision.” But he said the test is on the market and the FDA continues to “recommend its use or to have it available for use.”
Federal health officials have been alerting doctors to the potential inaccuracy in the test, which is used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the United States.
Don't let masks lead to in-flight disruptions, flight crews told
U.S. airlines have all rolled out new policies requiring travelers to wear masks when they board and fly in an effort to keep passengers and employees as safe as possible from the coronavirus.
But crew members are being told to avoid escalating a situation once in the air if a passenger refuses to keep the mask on. There are exceptions for those who are very young or who have a medical condition.
In a memo sent to American Airlines pilots, the carrier said enforcement of the requirement around face coverings would depend on where a customer is. At the gate, for example, travelers can be prevented from boarding if they are not wearing a mask.
“Once on board and off the gate, the face covering policy will become more lenient,” the communication says. “The flight attendant’s role is informational, not enforcement, with respect to the face covering policy. The flight attendants are instructed not to escalate the issue if the passenger refuses to wear a face covering and to consider options, such as reseating if other passengers are involved, to defuse the situation.”
Quarantining with a ghost? It’s scary
Adrian Gomez lives with his partner in Los Angeles, where their first few days of sheltering in place for the coronavirus pandemic proved uneventful. They worked remotely, baked, took a 2-mile walk each morning and refinished their porcelain kitchen sink.
But then, one night, the doorknob began to rattle “vigorously,” so loud he could hear it from across the apartment. Yet no one was there.
Another night, a window shade began shaking intensely against the window frame — despite the fact that the window was closed, an adjacent window shade remained perfectly still, the cats were all accounted for, and no bug nor bird nor any other small creature had gotten stuck there.
Now, though neither he nor his partner noticed any unexplained activity at home before this, the couple can “distinctly” make out footsteps above their heads. No one lives above them.
For those whose experience of self-isolation involves what they believe to be a ghost, their days are punctuated not just by Zoom meetings or home schooling but by disembodied voices, shadowy figures, misbehaving electronics, invisible cats cozying up on couches, caresses from hands that aren’t there and even, in some cases — to borrow the technical parlance of “Ghostbusters” — free-floating, full-torso vaporous apparitions.
Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to stay home
The month's top eats and drinks: Our five picks for takeout food range from fried chicken to a French bistro, pairing nicely with these five great Seattle-area spots to grab cocktails to-go.
So ... what are you doing this weekend? Here are ideas for breaking the monotony. And our features staffers share the daily delights and sanity-saving practices that are getting them through this stay-home era.
If you're feeling cooped up, consider immersing yourself in a world of different cultures with these five books.
Zoom ballet classes, dancing with pets: Take a cue from how PNB dancers are staying fit at home, and enjoy the video of them coming together (but apart) to perform a George Balanchine work.
Donate food, get a mask
Even the bush is wearing a mask at the food-donation site Mike Fletcher and his neighbors started in their Greenwood neighborhood. People are asked to donate three cans of food, destined for a Ballard food bank. before selecting a mask in exchange. Here are more images of the day from Seattle Times photographers, who are documenting the pandemic's effects on our region.
State’s potato growers giving away surplus spuds
The pandemic has cut restaurants' appetite for potatoes, so growers offered 200,000 pounds to all comers during a spud giveaway at the Tacoma Dome yesterday. The epic glut has upended Washington's powerhouse french fry industry. Farmers are trying to avoid going broke as they weigh what to do with millions of pounds of tubers. Meanwhile, around the nation, thousands of pigs are rotting on compost heaps as grocers run out of meat.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
The coronavirus may have arrived in Washington state weeks earlier than previously known. Antibody test results for two Snohomish County residents throw the official timeline into question.
Washington has halted unemployment payments for two days as it scrambles to halt a gush of fraudulent claims that are likely to bleed off more than $1.6 million. This comes as more than a million workers have filed jobless claims in the state since early March.
The U.S. House is set to vote today on a $3 trillion rescue bill that would send new cash payments to individuals and nearly $1 trillion to state and local governments. Find updates here.
Every second of talking can send thousands of coronavirus droplets into the air — and they don't go away quickly, according to new research that could help explain some of the infection clusters we're seeing.
Gov. Jay Inslee wishes tribes would wait to reopen casinos, but says he'll feel confident about eating at restaurants. Several more tribal casinos are unlocking their doors next week with a different look and feel.
In Wisconsin, reopened bars were packed last night and the governor warned of "mass confusion" after the state's high court threw out his stay-home order. In Texas, which is reopening quickly, new cases and deaths broke single-day records yesterday. And in L.A. County, the beaches are open again — but surfers must wear masks and nobody can sunbathe.
Don't count on a quick economic recovery. Joblessness and fear has Americans changing their behavior, columnist Jon Talton writes. Our daily chart shows the pandemic's painful toll on small businesses in the Northwest.
More people are flying again, and airlines are bracing for disruptions over new mask rules. They can't kick passengers off in flight, so what can they do? Here's what to expect at airports and on planes.
"No intubation": Seniors fearful of COVID-19 are changing their living wills. Experts recommend talking about your wishes and taking a few key steps now to help yourself and your loved ones navigate hard questions later.
