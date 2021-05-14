We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
While some Seattle business owners are jumping for joy and scrambling to find more workers, others are fretting that Inslee's reopening plan puts them in a pickle when it comes to masks and vaccines. And many big national retailers share that "damned if you do, damned if you don't" feeling. Here's what we know about their plans for mask policies.
What families should know now that younger teens can get vaccines: The youngest cohort approved for vaccination brings a different set of needs and challenges. Our FAQ breaks down what you should know about consent and where to get a 12- to 15-year-old vaccinated.
Washington schools are expected to fully open with in-person learning in the fall, the state’s top education official said yesterday, but this may not look the same as in the Before Times.