The day that many have been waiting for — a widespread easing of COVID-19 restrictions — has finally arrived, with an announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing fully vaccinated Americans to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. President Joe Biden called Thursday a “great day for America.”

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee followed suit in relaxing guidelines: The state will lift its broad COVID-19 economic restrictions by June 30, or sooner if 70% or more of state residents over the age of 16 have gotten at least their first shot before then.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Gov. Jay Inslee has eased mask rules for vaccinated people and set Washington on course to lift its broad COVID-19 restrictions by June 30, if not sooner. Here's how this leap toward normalcy will work, and a breakdown of what you can and can't do starting Tuesday, when all counties will be in the third phase of reopening.

What to make of the new mask guidance: The CDC's news that vaccinated Americans can largely ditch their masks helps clear the way for much of normal life to resume, but prepare for plenty of confusion. Here's help making sense of what this means and how it could play out. Many stunned epidemiologists, who had expected mask-wearing for at least another year, aren't taking them off yet. And some Americans may slap them back on when flu and cold season arrive.

While some Seattle business owners are jumping for joy and scrambling to find more workers, others are fretting that Inslee's reopening plan puts them in a pickle when it comes to masks and vaccines. And many big national retailers share that "damned if you do, damned if you don't" feeling. Here's what we know about their plans for mask policies.

What families should know now that younger teens can get vaccines: The youngest cohort approved for vaccination brings a different set of needs and challenges. Our FAQ breaks down what you should know about consent and where to get a 12- to 15-year-old vaccinated.

Washington schools are expected to fully open with in-person learning in the fall, the state’s top education official said yesterday, but this may not look the same as in the Before Times.

With the Olympics just over two months away, Japan is locking down harder today as COVID-19 surges "extremely rapidly." Less than 2% of its population is fully vaccinated, for reasons that go back decades. 

