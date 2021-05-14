The day that many have been waiting for — a widespread easing of COVID-19 restrictions — has finally arrived, with an announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing fully vaccinated Americans to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. President Joe Biden called Thursday a “great day for America.”

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee followed suit in relaxing guidelines: The state will lift its broad COVID-19 economic restrictions by June 30, or sooner if 70% or more of state residents over the age of 16 have gotten at least their first shot before then.

