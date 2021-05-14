We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Is it now reasonable to discuss the end of the pandemic?
For more than a year, everyone has wondered when this dreadful pandemic will end. The answer has always been “not for a long time.” That answer, however, has been overtaken by events – at least in the United States.
The end of the pandemic may not be near, exactly, but it’s no longer rash, impolitic or scientifically dubious to broach the topic. The pandemic as we know it – a massively disruptive, lethal and terrifying health emergency that for months and months has been killing at rates comparable to cancer – could soon begin a gradual fade into memory.
New coronavirus infections in the United States have dropped to their lowest rate since mid-September and, if trends continue, will within days be lower than they have been in nearly 11 months.
While some Seattle business owners are jumping for joy and scrambling to find more workers, others are fretting that Inslee's reopening plan puts them in a pickle when it comes to masks and vaccines. And many big national retailers share that "damned if you do, damned if you don't" feeling. Here's what we know about their plans for mask policies.
What families should know now that younger teens can get vaccines: The youngest cohort approved for vaccination brings a different set of needs and challenges. Our FAQ breaks down what you should know about consent and where to get a 12- to 15-year-old vaccinated.
Washington schools are expected to fully open with in-person learning in the fall, the state’s top education official said yesterday, but this may not look the same as in the Before Times.