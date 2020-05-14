By

The U.S. faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders take steps to keep the virus from rebounding, Dr. Rick Bright is telling members of Congress today. The whistleblower says he was ousted from his federal job after warning the Trump administration. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is clashing with top scientists as he pushes to reopen schools.

Scientists are working to develop better tests to detect the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. A rapid test that has been used by the White House failed to detect a large number of positive cases, according to a preliminary study.

In King County, the public health department is recommending that anyone with even mild symptoms self-isolate, contact their doctor and be tested immediately for the virus. Seattleites can sign up for free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing at T-Mobile Park this week. Here’s a list of other testing sites in the Puget Sound region.

Washington state could face a $7 billion revenue shortfall through 2023 under the economic strain of the pandemic. Gov. Jay Inslee announced a hiring freeze for state agencies and is eyeing steep budget cuts.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday.

Ousted U.S. immunologist warns of ‘darkest winter’ if virus rebounds

Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, arrives for a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, May 14, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic.

Immunologist Dr. Rick Bright makes his sobering prediction in testimony prepared for his appearance Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Aspects of his complaint about the administration's early handling of the crisis are expected to be backed up by testimony from an executive of a company that manufactures respirator masks.

A federal watchdog agency has found “reasonable grounds” that Bright was removed from his post as head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority after sounding the alarm at the Department of Health and Human Services. Bright says he became a target of criticism when he urged early efforts to invest in vaccine development and stock up on supplies.

“Our window of opportunity is closing,” Bright says in his prepared testimony, posted on the House committee website. “If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities.”

Bright’s testimony follows this week’s warning by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, that a rushed lifting of store-closing and stay-at-home restrictions could “turn back the clock,” seeding more suffering and death and complicating efforts to get the economy rolling again.

President Donald Trump on Thursday dismissed Bright in a tweet as “a disgruntled employee, not liked or respected by people I spoke to and who, with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government!” It’s a sentiment some of the president’s political allies have expressed about Fauci as well.

Click here to read the full story and watch Dr. Bright's testimony.

—The Associated Press
Ramadan can be lonely during a pandemic, but the spirit of generosity remains for Washington's Muslim community

Mahmood Khan, left, his wife, Noreen Khan, and daughters Shayma Khan, 16, and Hafsa Khan, 14, break fast at their Woodinville home during Ramadan last Thursday. They’re longtime congregants of MAPS, the largest Islamic center in the state. Mahmood Khan said they miss being able to visit MAPS during Ramadan. (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims that commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, is observed by fasting between sunrise and sunset, praying, and giving back to the community, said Issa Hassan, Youth and Family Resource Center director.

Iftar, the nightly meal served at the end of fast, can feel like a family reunion, with mosque members meeting people they haven't seen in a year, and some congregants even staying until fasting begins the next morning.

The holiday is not the same under social distancing orders. But Muslim communities have used their ingenuity to adapt Ramadan observances to the state’s stay-home order.

Here's how they're staying afloat and continuing to worship while giving back.

—Melissa Hellmann

Washington approves bunk beds for farmworkers despite coronavirus risks

Dulce Gutiérrez, Washington State Labor Council union and naturalization organizer, passes cloth masks to farmworkers last week near Granger, Yakima County. (Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic via AP)
Fruit growers will be allowed to house farm workers in bunk beds, according to newly issued Washington state regulations that overrule unions' concerns about spreading the coronavirus.

Growers provide housing for as many as 30,000 temporary laborers who work in the state each summer.

State officials acknowledged that bunk beds could increase the risk of contagion because they pack more workers into tight quarters. But they ultimately sided with growers who argued that a loss of the top beds would leave half their workers without housing and wreck the state’s $4.5 billion fruit industry, leading to price hikes for consumers and shortages of apples, pears and cherries.

In the final rules issued Wednesday, state health, labor and industry agencies put some conditions on the use of bunks.

Any workers using bunk beds must be organized into household-like groups of no more than 15 people, who must then stay together while living, working and moving around in vehicles. Groups must keep the same members all season, and cannot live or work closely with others.

Workers in top and bottom bunks must sleep head-to-toe, to preserve physical distance. Bunk beds must be at least six feet apart, or separated by floor-to-ceiling barriers.

Read the full story here.

—Los Angeles Times

Quarantine Corner: Making it easier to stay home

This stir-fry can be made using almost any leafy green or vegetable languishing in your refrigerator. (Sarah Copeland / The New York Times)
Don’t let those veggies waste away in your fridge. Here's a recipe for Any-Vegetable Stir-Fry.

Looking for a new way to stay sane and strong? Switch up your routine and grab a jump rope.

What to watch: Alice Wu, whose film "Saving Face" was huge for queer Asian Americans, is back with "The Half of It." Columnist Naomi Ishisaka talked with Wu about the sweet and surprising Netflix film.

—Kris Higginson
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered a hiring freeze for state agencies as he and lawmakers look at steep budget cuts. The agencies helping Washington's most vulnerable residents could be hit hardest.

Starbucks is demanding landlords lower its rent for the next year because of the "staggering economic crisis." The move could have broad ripple effects in Seattle and elsewhere.

At least one child in Washington has a new, mysterious ailment that researchers suspect could be linked to the virus that causes COVID-19. The potentially life-threatening inflammatory syndrome appears to have struck dozens of children in New York.

An Arlington casino's machines started dinging again yesterday as it became the first in Western Washington to reopen. Going there is a different experience these days.

The Stillaguamish tribe’s Angel of the Winds Casino Resort on Wednesday became the first casino in Western Washington to reopen since the coronavirus outbreak began. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)
Fights and anxiety over reopening: In Texas, business owners are turning to armed defiance. In Wisconsin, the state's high court struck down the governor’s stay-home order. Around the world, communities are trying to forge the "new normal" amid chilling uncertainties.

Face-mask rules for passengers are growing, with Uber and Lyft joining a growing list of transportation companies that require them. But enforcing the rules may be another story.

A major coronavirus test missed a large number of positive results, a preliminary study says. It's the speedy test used by the White House.

Seattle landlords would have to offer payment plans to residential tenants for months after the coronavirus emergency ends, under a bill passed by the City Council. Mayor Jenny Durkan will decide whether it goes into effect.

Washington state is allowing bunk beds for farmworkers despite coronavirus risks, after fruit growers argued that doing otherwise would wreck the industry and cause food shortages. They'll still have new rules to follow.

Stockpiling germaphobes are igniting an unlikely boom: Everyone's buying appliances.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

