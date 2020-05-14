Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday.
Ousted U.S. immunologist warns of ‘darkest winter’ if virus rebounds
America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic.
Immunologist Dr. Rick Bright makes his sobering prediction in testimony prepared for his appearance Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Aspects of his complaint about the administration's early handling of the crisis are expected to be backed up by testimony from an executive of a company that manufactures respirator masks.
A federal watchdog agency has found “reasonable grounds” that Bright was removed from his post as head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority after sounding the alarm at the Department of Health and Human Services. Bright says he became a target of criticism when he urged early efforts to invest in vaccine development and stock up on supplies.
“Our window of opportunity is closing,” Bright says in his prepared testimony, posted on the House committee website. “If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities.”
Bright’s testimony follows this week’s warning by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, that a rushed lifting of store-closing and stay-at-home restrictions could “turn back the clock,” seeding more suffering and death and complicating efforts to get the economy rolling again.
President Donald Trump on Thursday dismissed Bright in a tweet as “a disgruntled employee, not liked or respected by people I spoke to and who, with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government!” It’s a sentiment some of the president’s political allies have expressed about Fauci as well.
Ramadan can be lonely during a pandemic, but the spirit of generosity remains for Washington's Muslim community
Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims that commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, is observed by fasting between sunrise and sunset, praying, and giving back to the community, said Issa Hassan, Youth and Family Resource Center director.
Iftar, the nightly meal served at the end of fast, can feel like a family reunion, with mosque members meeting people they haven't seen in a year, and some congregants even staying until fasting begins the next morning.
The holiday is not the same under social distancing orders. But Muslim communities have used their ingenuity to adapt Ramadan observances to the state’s stay-home order.
Washington approves bunk beds for farmworkers despite coronavirus risks
Fruit growers will be allowed to house farm workers in bunk beds, according to newly issued Washington state regulations that overrule unions' concerns about spreading the coronavirus.
Growers provide housing for as many as 30,000 temporary laborers who work in the state each summer.
State officials acknowledged that bunk beds could increase the risk of contagion because they pack more workers into tight quarters. But they ultimately sided with growers who argued that a loss of the top beds would leave half their workers without housing and wreck the state’s $4.5 billion fruit industry, leading to price hikes for consumers and shortages of apples, pears and cherries.
In the final rules issued Wednesday, state health, labor and industry agencies put some conditions on the use of bunks.
Any workers using bunk beds must be organized into household-like groups of no more than 15 people, who must then stay together while living, working and moving around in vehicles. Groups must keep the same members all season, and cannot live or work closely with others.
Workers in top and bottom bunks must sleep head-to-toe, to preserve physical distance. Bunk beds must be at least six feet apart, or separated by floor-to-ceiling barriers.
Looking for a new way to stay sane and strong? Switch up your routine and grab a jump rope.
What to watch: Alice Wu, whose film "Saving Face" was huge for queer Asian Americans, is back with "The Half of It." Columnist Naomi Ishisaka talked with Wu about the sweet and surprising Netflix film.
—Kris Higginson
Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered a hiring freeze for state agencies as he and lawmakers look at steep budget cuts. The agencies helping Washington's most vulnerable residents could be hit hardest.
Starbucks is demanding landlords lower its rent for the next year because of the "staggering economic crisis." The move could have broad ripple effects in Seattle and elsewhere.
A major coronavirus test missed a large number of positive results,a preliminary study says. It's the speedy test used by the White House.
Seattle landlords would have to offer payment plans to residential tenants for months after the coronavirus emergency ends, under a bill passed by the City Council. Mayor Jenny Durkan will decide whether it goes into effect.
Washington state is allowing bunk beds for farmworkers despite coronavirus risks, after fruit growers argued that doing otherwise would wreck the industry and cause food shortages. They'll still have new rules to follow.