The U.S. faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders take steps to keep the virus from rebounding, Dr. Rick Bright is telling members of Congress today. The whistleblower says he was ousted from his federal job after warning the Trump administration. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is clashing with top scientists as he pushes to reopen schools.

Scientists are working to develop better tests to detect the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. A rapid test that has been used by the White House failed to detect a large number of positive cases, according to a preliminary study.

In King County, the public health department is recommending that anyone with even mild symptoms self-isolate, contact their doctor and be tested immediately for the virus. Seattleites can sign up for free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing at T-Mobile Park this week. Here’s a list of other testing sites in the Puget Sound region.

Washington state could face a $7 billion revenue shortfall through 2023 under the economic strain of the pandemic. Gov. Jay Inslee announced a hiring freeze for state agencies and is eyeing steep budget cuts.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday.

