Two days after the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for use of the Pfizer vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds, some 378,000 Washingtonian children became eligible for the two-dose shot. Many on Wednesday received their first shots.

Meanwhile, some wealthy nations that were most praised last year for controlling the coronavirus are now lagging far behind in vaccinations — and some, especially in Asia, are seeing COVID-19 cases grow.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Today, we’ve updated our daily coronavirus graphic to include more information about vaccinations in Washington state, including vaccinations by age group and county, as well as the percent of eligible people vaccinated. This new info will help our readers track the rollout of vaccines, a key effort in the fight against COVID-19. We’ve also removed data on the status of testing, hospitalizations and cumulative county-by-county case counts, as those metrics have become less helpful on a daily basis. We are continuing to include trends over time in reported cases and total deaths. As the pandemic shifts, we may bring back some removed metrics, or add others, as we find the best balance of information for our readers.
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Johnson ‘anxious’ over rise of Indian virus variant in UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he was “anxious” about a rise in the U.K. of the coronavirus variant first identified in India, after a closely-monitored study of infections in England found the variant is becoming more prevalent just ahead of the next big easing of lockdown restrictions.

“It is a variant of concern, we are anxious about it,” Johnson said. "There is a range of things we could do, we are ruling nothing out.”

In its latest assessment published Thursday, Imperial College London said overall cases have fallen to their lowest level since August following a strict lockdown and a successful rollout of vaccines. However, it warned that the Indian variant should be closely monitored. The study found that the Indian variant, designated “of concern” because it could be more transmissible, was identified in 7.7% of the 127,000 cases tested between Apr.15 and May 3.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
1st ballot test of governor’s pandemic powers starts in PA

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, protesters demonstrate during a rally against Pennsylvania’s coronavirus stay-at-home order. Republican lawmakers across the country have tried to roll back the emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they ordered businesses and schools shut and mask-wearing in public. On Tuesday, May 18 Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled Legislature is taking its case to voters, in twin constitutional amendments on the primary ballot that would give lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations, whether another pandemic or a natural disaster. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Republican lawmakers across the country have tried to roll back the emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they ordered businesses shut, mask-wearing in public and students home for distance learning.

Pennsylvania’s Legislature is now taking its case to the ballot.

In the first vote of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak, voters statewide are being asked to end a governor’s emergency disaster declaration after 21 days and to give lawmakers the unilateral authority to extend or end it with a majority vote.

Read the story here.

—Marc Levy, The Associated Press

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Kids began showing up for vaccines as Seattle's Lumen Field mass-vaccination site buzzed with excitement on a momentous day yesterday, with eligibility opening to some 378,000 Washingtonians age 12 and up. We've updated our guide to getting a vaccine with what parents should know.

U.S. deaths have hit the lowest level in 10 months, and as vaccinations spread, "people are touching each other again. They are hugging." But on the other side of the globe, people in the world’s most vaccinated nation are spooked as COVID-19 cases spike. These graphics track the virus in Washington and around the world.

Get vaccinated and you could win $1 million: One state is giving away five of those jackpots, along with five full-ride college scholarships, as it tries to reach the unvaccinated. Across the U.S., millions of people are falling into a rather unseen category: They haven’t gotten a vaccine yet, but they aren’t "hesitant."

The other deadly pandemic surge: street racing, which is exploding in popularity. In Portland, police say they’re too overwhelmed to do much about it.

What not to do on an airplane: One maskless guy who blew his nose into a blanket has a big fine to sniffle about now.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

