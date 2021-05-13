Two days after the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for use of the Pfizer vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds, some 378,000 Washingtonian children became eligible for the two-dose shot. Many on Wednesday received their first shots.

Meanwhile, some wealthy nations that were most praised last year for controlling the coronavirus are now lagging far behind in vaccinations — and some, especially in Asia, are seeing COVID-19 cases grow.

