Johnson ‘anxious’ over rise of Indian virus variant in UK
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he was “anxious” about a rise in the U.K. of the coronavirus variant first identified in India, after a closely-monitored study of infections in England found the variant is becoming more prevalent just ahead of the next big easing of lockdown restrictions.
“It is a variant of concern, we are anxious about it,” Johnson said. "There is a range of things we could do, we are ruling nothing out.”
In its latest assessment published Thursday, Imperial College London said overall cases have fallen to their lowest level since August following a strict lockdown and a successful rollout of vaccines. However, it warned that the Indian variant should be closely monitored. The study found that the Indian variant, designated “of concern” because it could be more transmissible, was identified in 7.7% of the 127,000 cases tested between Apr.15 and May 3.
1st ballot test of governor’s pandemic powers starts in PA
Republican lawmakers across the country have tried to roll back the emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they ordered businesses shut, mask-wearing in public and students home for distance learning.
Pennsylvania’s Legislature is now taking its case to the ballot.
In the first vote of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak, voters statewide are being asked to end a governor’s emergency disaster declaration after 21 days and to give lawmakers the unilateral authority to extend or end it with a majority vote.
Kids began showing up for vaccines as Seattle's Lumen Field mass-vaccination site buzzed with excitement on a momentous day yesterday, with eligibility opening to some 378,000 Washingtonians age 12 and up. We've updated our guide to getting a vaccine with what parents should know.
Get vaccinated and you could win $1 million: One state is giving away five of those jackpots, along with five full-ride college scholarships, as it tries to reach the unvaccinated. Across the U.S., millions of people are falling into a rather unseen category: They haven’t gotten a vaccine yet, but they aren’t "hesitant."