Two days after the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for use of the Pfizer vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds, some 378,000 Washingtonian children became eligible for the two-dose shot. Many on Wednesday received their first shots.

Meanwhile, some wealthy nations that were most praised last year for controlling the coronavirus are now lagging far behind in vaccinations — and some, especially in Asia, are seeing COVID-19 cases grow.

Click here to see previous days' live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Today, we’ve updated our daily coronavirus graphic to include more information about vaccinations in Washington state, including vaccinations by age group and county, as well as the percent of eligible people vaccinated. This new info will help our readers track the rollout of vaccines, a key effort in the fight against COVID-19. We’ve also removed data on the status of testing, hospitalizations and cumulative county-by-county case counts, as those metrics have become less helpful on a daily basis. We are continuing to include trends over time in reported cases and total deaths. As the pandemic shifts, we may bring back some removed metrics, or add others, as we find the best balance of information for our readers.
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Kids began showing up for vaccines as Seattle's Lumen Field mass-vaccination site buzzed with excitement on a momentous day yesterday, with eligibility opening to some 378,000 Washingtonians age 12 and up. We've updated our guide to getting a vaccine with what parents should know.

U.S. deaths have hit the lowest level in 10 months, and as vaccinations spread, "people are touching each other again. They are hugging." But on the other side of the globe, people in the world’s most vaccinated nation are spooked as COVID-19 cases spike. These graphics track the virus in Washington and around the world.

Get vaccinated and you could win $1 million: One state is giving away five of those jackpots, along with five full-ride college scholarships, as it tries to reach the unvaccinated. Across the U.S., millions of people are falling into a rather unseen category: They haven’t gotten a vaccine yet, but they aren’t "hesitant."

The other deadly pandemic surge: street racing, which is exploding in popularity. In Portland, police say they’re too overwhelmed to do much about it.

What not to do on an airplane: One maskless guy who blew his nose into a blanket has a big fine to sniffle about now.

—Kris Higginson
