Kids began showing up for vaccines as Seattle's Lumen Field mass-vaccination site buzzed with excitement on a momentous day yesterday, with eligibility opening to some 378,000 Washingtonians age 12 and up. We've updated our guide to getting a vaccine with what parents should know.
Get vaccinated and you could win $1 million: One state is giving away five of those jackpots, along with five full-ride college scholarships, as it tries to reach the unvaccinated. Across the U.S., millions of people are falling into a rather unseen category: They haven’t gotten a vaccine yet, but they aren’t "hesitant."