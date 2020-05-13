As parts of the state move toward the next phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase reopening plan, Washington has intensified its efforts to track the spread of the novel coronavirus. New rules for restaurants and nearly 1,400 contact tracers are all part of the push to find other people COVID-19 patients might have infected.

Public health officials continue to warn against easing restrictions too quickly. In long-awaited testimony, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, told a U.S. Senate committee Tuesday that returning to business as usual right now would lead to needless suffering and death. He also cited concerns about the accuracy of the current death toll.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.

